SME Professional Introduces Property Management Software and Estate Agent Software for UK Property Businesses

Edinburgh, UK, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — SME Professional announces its comprehensive property management software and Estate Agent Software solution, designed to help property businesses simplify operations, improve efficiency, and support long-term growth. The platform provides an all-in-one system for managing properties, contacts, sales processes, communications, reporting, and integrations from a single location.

Meeting the Needs of Modern Property Businesses

Property professionals face increasing administrative demands. Managing properties, leads, documents, communications, and sales progression across multiple systems can reduce productivity and create unnecessary complexity.

SME Professional addresses these challenges with a process-driven platform that centralises daily operations. Whether a business manages a large property portfolio or is building a new agency, the software helps streamline workflows and improve operational control.

Comprehensive Property Management Software

The property management software from SME Professional is designed to support the professional management of property portfolios while reducing manual administration.

The platform provides a cost-effective solution for UK-wide national franchises, established single-office property management companies, and new letting agencies. By centralising information and automating key processes, users can spend less time on repetitive tasks and more time developing their business.

With cloud-based accessibility, teams can access important information quickly and maintain visibility across their operations.

Estate Agent Software Supporting the Entire Sales Journey

The Estate Agent Software from SME Professional delivers end-to-end support throughout the sales process, from appraisal and marketing to lead management, viewings, offers, and contract progression.

Property Marketing

Users can publish properties to major marketing portals, create brochures, generate window cards, and utilise digital window displays. These tools help agencies market properties efficiently while maintaining a professional presentation.

Contact & Leads Management

The system pulls applicant leads from major portals and provides comprehensive contact management functionality. Agencies can match applicants to suitable properties, organise communications, and manage conversion opportunities from a single platform.

Appraisal Management

A dedicated appraisal area helps ensure opportunities are not missed. Integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Calendar allows users to schedule and manage appointments more effectively.

Offer Management

Users can quickly add, track, and manage offers through both the property overview page and available properties section, improving visibility throughout the negotiation process.

Process-Driven Workflows for Better Performance

SME Professional uses process-driven workflows to help agencies maintain consistency and improve efficiency.

Sales Progression

The traffic light-based workflow system allows users to monitor transactions at every stage. Custom fields and lawyer grouping features provide additional flexibility and visibility.

Chain Management

The platform simplifies chain management by allowing users to link related properties and track progress across connected transactions.

Pre-Marketing Checks

A built-in checklist helps agencies confirm that essential tasks have been completed before properties go to market.

Integrations, Communication, and Reporting

SME Professional offers more than 100 integrations, helping businesses connect systems and reduce duplicate work. The platform also includes merge-code enabled emails, built-in text messaging, embedded Google Maps functionality, documentation management, and comprehensive reporting tools.

These capabilities provide valuable operational insight while helping teams communicate more effectively and manage information with greater confidence.

About SME Professional

SME Professional provides property management software and Estate Agent Software designed to simplify operations across the property sector. Its comprehensive platform supports property management, sales progression, marketing, lead management, communication, reporting, and integrations, helping businesses focus on growth and operational excellence.

For property businesses seeking to simplify operations and enhance productivity, SME Professional provides industry-focused solutions including property management software and Estate Agent Software solution designed to support portfolio management.