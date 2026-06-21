Elevate Training Combines Lagree Fitness and Wellness Across San Diego Locations

San Diego, CA, USA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Elevate Training is helping individuals throughout San Diego build strength, improve movement, and support overall wellness through a fitness experience that extends beyond traditional workouts. With locations in Carmel Valley, Carlsbad, Downtown San Diego, Rancho Bernardo, and Solana Beach, the studio offers a combination of Lagree Fitness, VersaClimber training, and wellness-focused programming designed to help members move better, feel stronger, and reconnect with their well-being.

At the center of Elevate Training’s approach is the Lagree Megaformer workout, a low-impact, high-intensity training method that challenges strength, endurance, balance, and core stability through slow, controlled movements. The studio’s classes are designed to provide a full-body workout while reducing unnecessary stress on the joints, making them accessible to a wide range of fitness levels.

In addition to Lagree Fitness, Elevate Training offers VersaClimber classes that combine rhythmic movement and cardiovascular conditioning in an energetic group setting. The studio’s wellness-focused philosophy emphasizes intentional movement, mental clarity, and long-term lifestyle improvement rather than simply completing a workout.

“Fitness should do more than challenge your body—it should help you feel energized, focused, and connected to your goals,” states Elevate Training on its website. The company describes its mission as helping members move beyond daily routines and create a stronger connection between physical fitness, mental well-being, and personal growth.

Elevate Training also promotes an inclusive environment where individuals at different fitness levels can participate confidently. According to the company’s philosophy, classes are designed to meet participants where they are while encouraging consistent progress through guided instruction and community support.

The studio currently serves members across multiple San Diego County locations:

Carmel Valley

Carlsbad

Downtown San Diego

Rancho Bernardo

Solana Beach

New clients can explore the studio’s offerings through introductory class packages and experience the combination of Lagree Fitness, VersaClimber training, and wellness-centered movement programs available throughout its locations.

By integrating strength training, cardio-based movement, recovery-focused practices, and a supportive community environment, Elevate Training continues to provide a fitness experience aimed at helping members build resilience, improve physical performance, and create sustainable wellness habits.

For more information about Elevate Training, class schedules, or studio locations, visit https://www.elevatetraining.com/.

About Elevate Training

Elevate Training is a San Diego-based fitness studio offering Lagree Megaformer classes, VersaClimber training, and wellness-focused fitness experiences. With locations throughout San Diego County, the company focuses on low-impact movement, strength development, intentional training, and community support to help individuals improve both physical and mental well-being.