CMC Launches Genset Express in the Port of New York and New Jersey to Support Growing Cold Chain Demand

Charleston, SC, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — CMC introduces its Genset Express solution to the Port of New York and New Jersey, expanding the company’s refrigerated transport capabilities in response to growing customer demand for reliable, high-quality cold chain equipment solutions throughout the region.

The rollout features brand-new Tier 4 underslung gensets pre-mounted to upgraded chassis, providing customers with a streamlined, ready-to-work refrigerated transport solution designed for dependable performance and operational efficiency. Chassis upgrades include features such as ABS braking systems, radial tires, and GPS capability, offering motor carriers enhanced reliability, safety, visibility, and durability for port, intermodal, and over-the-road operations.

With Genset Express, motor carriers can pick up fully prepared genset chassis units directly from the CCS Depot located at 1155 Polaris Street, Elizabeth, NJ, simplifying deployment and helping reduce operational delays associated with mounting and coordinating separate equipment assets. The program is designed to provide a seamless process from reservation through pickup and activation, allowing customers to move refrigerated cargo quickly and efficiently through the supply chain.

“CMC is excited to introduce Genset Express to the Port Newark market as we continue investing in solutions that directly address customer needs,” said Vince Marino, Chief Executive Officer, CMC. “Customers are looking for newer, more dependable refrigerated equipment and transport solutions that are ready to perform immediately, and this program delivers exactly that. We are proud to help power the cold chain with equipment solutions that offer reliability, efficiency, and ease of operation.”

CMC’s Genset Express program offers both clip-on and underslung genset configurations in seven markets. While the New Jersey market will focus on underslung units, existing Genset Express operations in Mobile, Alabama; Jacksonville, Florida; Savannah, Georgia; Wilmington, North Carolina; Charleston, South Carolina; and Houston, Texas, currently support clip-on genset operations.

The expansion into the Port of New York and New Jersey reflects CMC’s continued commitment to supporting the evolving needs of refrigerated cargo customers with modern equipment, responsive service, and scalable cold chain infrastructure solutions in key logistics markets across the United States. Customers interested in learning about leasing options should contact Genset Express at this dedicated email address: GensetchassisNE@cmcgroup.com.