GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Freckle Treatment Program, Delivering Virtual Dermatology Consultations and Evidence-Based Treatment Plans for Hyperpigmentation Nationwide

Freckles (ephelides) are small, flat, brown macules that typically appear on sun-exposed areas of the skin, most commonly in individuals with fair skin types. While freckles themselves are benign and do not require treatment, many individuals seek professional guidance for cosmetic reasons or to rule out concerning lesions. GoTo Telemed’s program provides convenient, expert access to dermatologists who can evaluate pigmented spots, distinguish freckles from other lesions such as lentigines or atypical moles, and develop personalized treatment plans.

Comprehensive Virtual Care Pathway

The program follows a structured, evidence-based approach:

Program ComponentDescriptionVirtual Dermatology ConsultationSecure video consultations with board-certified dermatologists for accurate diagnosis of pigmented lesions, including differentiation of freckles from lentigines, melasma, and atypical molesPersonalized Treatment PlanningIndividualized regimens based on skin type, pigmentation depth, and patient preferences, following global consensus guidelines for melanin hyperpigmentation managementTopical Therapy PrescribingE‑prescribing of evidence-based topical agents including hydroquinone (the gold-standard skin-lightening agent), retinoids such as tretinoin or adapalene, and combination therapiesChemical Peel CoordinationReferral for superficial or medium-depth chemical peels when clinically indicatedLaser and Light Therapy ReferralCoordination with affiliated dermatology centers for Q‑switched Nd:YAG, alexandrite, or picosecond laser treatments, as well as Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) therapySun Protection CounselingComprehensive education on sun avoidance, broad-spectrum sunscreen use, and protective measures to prevent new freckle formation and protect against skin cancer risk

Evidence-Based Treatment Options

Treatment recommendations are tailored to each patient’s unique presentation:

Topical lightening agents — Hydroquinone (the gold-standard treatment), retinoids such as tretinoin or adapalene, and combination therapies

Chemical peels — Superficial or medium-depth peels to improve skin texture and reduce pigmentation

Laser therapy — Q‑switched Nd:YAG and alexandrite lasers, which are safe and highly effective for freckle removal

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) — Broad-spectrum light therapy that targets melanin effectively

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Freckle Treatment Program is available immediately nationwide. Patients may self-refer or be referred by their primary care provider. Most major insurance plans are accepted.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660

www.gototelemed.com