Kapoor Sales Strengthens Supply of VALOX™ FR PBT Resin Solutions for Electrical and Engineering Applications

New Delhi, India, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Sales continues to expand its portfolio of engineering plastics with a comprehensive range of flame-retardant PBT materials designed for electrical, electronics, automotive, and industrial applications. As a trusted VALOX™ FR PBT resin supplier India, the company offers material solutions that help customers meet performance, safety, and durability requirements.

The growing demand for electrical connectors, switchgear components, circuit protection devices, and EV-related parts has increased interest in VALOX™ FR PBT resin grades known for their dimensional stability, electrical insulation properties, and resistance to heat and chemicals. These characteristics are among the key benefits of using PBT engineering plastic in applications where long-term reliability is essential.

Kapoor Sales supplies a range of Valox PBT FR granules and FR Valox PBT resin options suitable for molded components used in electrical systems and industrial equipment. The material’s excellent balance of flame resistance and mechanical strength is one of the primary reasons why VALOX™ FR PBT is used in electrical components across multiple industries.

A spokesperson for Kapoor Sales said, “Industries today require materials that can perform reliably under demanding electrical and thermal conditions. Our range of VALOX™ FR PBT resin solutions helps customers achieve those requirements while maintaining consistency in production and product quality. We remain committed to ensuring dependable supply and technical support for engineering plastic applications.”

In addition to its PBT portfolio, Kapoor Sales offers complementary engineering materials including PC FR NATURAL, PC 10% GF FR, SABIC 3412R, and SABIC 3413R for applications requiring enhanced structural performance and flame-retardant properties. Specialty polycarbonate grades such as PC 143R, PC 943A, LEXAN™ 943, and LEXAN™ HPS7-1125 are also available to support diverse manufacturing requirements

Key Highlights

Supply of high-performance VALOX™ FR PBT resin grades for industrial applications

Suitable for electrical connectors, housings, switchgear, and automotive components

Materials known for flame resistance, dimensional stability, and electrical insulation

Availability of complementary engineering plastics including reinforced and flame-retardant PC grades

Reliable distribution support and consistent material availability across India

For more information, visit: https://www.kapoorsales.com/pbt-granules.php

About KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

Kapoor Sales is a leading supplier of engineering thermoplastics in India, offering a wide range of polycarbonate, PBT, ABS, and specialty resin solutions. The company serves customers across the electrical, electronics, automotive, lighting, and industrial sectors through a strong distribution network and customer-focused approach.

KAPOOR SALES CORPORATION

J-424, 1st Floor, Shankar Road,

New Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi – 110060

Mobile: 9911229639, 9911229636

E-mail: ksc@kapoorsales.com