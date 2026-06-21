Shandong Baokun Metal Material Introduces ST52 Honed Cylinder Tube for Hydraulic Applications

ShanDong, China, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd, a trusted manufacturer and supplier of precision steel tubing products, is proud to announce the continued expansion of its high-performance st52 honed cylinder tube solutions for industrial, hydraulic, and engineering applications worldwide. Designed to meet demanding operational requirements, these tubes deliver exceptional durability, dimensional accuracy, and surface quality.

As industries increasingly seek reliable hydraulic cylinder components, the company’s advanced manufacturing capabilities ensure that every st52 honed cylinder tube meets stringent international quality standards. The product is widely used in hydraulic cylinders, pneumatic systems, construction machinery, mining equipment, and industrial automation systems.

Top 5 Advantages of ST52 Honed Cylinder Tubes

1. Superior Surface Finish

The honing process creates an exceptionally smooth internal surface, reducing friction and enhancing sealing performance. This results in improved hydraulic efficiency and extended equipment lifespan.

2. Excellent Dimensional Accuracy

Each tube is manufactured with tight tolerances to ensure consistent performance. High precision helps hydraulic cylinders operate smoothly while minimizing wear on seals and moving components.

3. High Mechanical Strength

Produced from premium ST52 steel, these honed tubes offer excellent tensile strength, toughness, and resistance to pressure. They are ideal for demanding industrial environments where reliability is critical.

4. Enhanced Corrosion Resistance

The material composition and precision finishing contribute to improved resistance against corrosion and environmental wear, helping reduce maintenance costs and downtime.

5. Wide Industrial Applications

From heavy-duty construction machinery to agricultural equipment and manufacturing systems, the st52 honed cylinder tube provides dependable performance across numerous industries requiring hydraulic power transmission.

Supporting Modern Hydraulic Engineering

With growing demand for efficient hydraulic systems, manufacturers require components that deliver long-term operational stability. Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd employs advanced production technology, strict quality inspections, and experienced engineering expertise to ensure every tube achieves superior performance standards.

Global Supply and Customer-Focused Service

Serving clients across multiple international markets, Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd continues to invest in innovation, production efficiency, and customer satisfaction. By offering customized specifications, competitive pricing, and dependable delivery schedules, the company helps businesses source premium hydraulic cylinder tubing solutions with confidence.

As hydraulic technology evolves, the company remains dedicated to providing industry-leading st52 honed cylinder tube products that support productivity, durability, and performance for customers worldwide.

About Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd

Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co., Ltd. specializes in manufacturing and supplying high-quality steel tubes, honed tubes, chrome-plated bars, and hydraulic cylinder components. With advanced production facilities, strict quality control, and global export experience, the company delivers reliable steel solutions tailored to diverse industrial requirements worldwide.

More info about the company

Company Name: Shandong Baokun Metal Material Co. Ltd

Address: Room 1211, Commercial Office Building 2, Development Zone, Liaocheng, ShanDong, China 252800

Contact Phone: +86 15763576989

Contact Name: Ms. Sun

Email: info@sdbkmetal.com

Website: https://www.sdbksteel.com/