Pittsburgh, PA, 2026-06-21 — /EPR Network/ — “Safe love is being able to bring your whole self to the relationship—your hopes, your fears, your imperfections, and your dreams—and knowing you’ll be met with kindness, respect, and care.” – Bela Gandhi

In the past it was told that the purpose of life is building a family to keep the legacy going for the next generation. The guidance was from the leading fathers, and the mothers would pass on the family recipe book. How much has this tradition changed in the last decade? Well in real time by raw audio visual data many podcasts have asked many young women about recipe books, and most have replied with shrugged shoulders. In a male’s reaction that is a failure with the ambitious attempt to build a successful family.

It seems in real time raw data that women are stressed at alarming rates because of workload burnout, and men dissatisfaction with the current dating trends. Is the ambition to find someone to love while enjoying the golden years over? The men of yesteryear concentrated on providing for a family once an actual contractual agreement was signed by both parties involved. This would be evidence that bound both to the family unit. But in the 21st century many women are proclaiming that men are sex crazed. This type of expression the Cleveland Clinic calls hypersexuality compulsive sexual behavior.

A CNN creator special report concludes that the misleading narrative from participants searching for love online have many serious male or females deciding to return as human to human social explorers for real life connections.

A managing editor named Liam Westra that was named as a nominee for the Oonagh Award as part of the 2026 Arizona Creative Excellence Awards has decided to author a fictional story ebook to give some insight on the current dating dilemma. The ebook is called Is the Bite of Love Forbidden.

https://www.booktopia.com.au/is-the-bite-of-love-forbidden-liam-westra/ebook/1230010060582.html?srsltid=AfmBOoqbwxYCt_ezWX9ledwrUK9Fq9vm3vWDDZv7zW_0X8dwCmvKPtQo

CNN Special Report:



British News Sole Corp Bookstore

https://www.barnesandnoble.com/search?attributes.contributorId=28649001&contributorName=Liam%20Westra