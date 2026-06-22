Local Dublin Company Launches Affordable Gas Boiler Installation Packages

Posted on 2026-06-22 by in Small Business // 0 Comments

Gas Boiler Installation

Dublin, Ireland, 2026-06-22 — /EPR Network/ — Mullen Gas Services Ltd is happy to announce the launch of its new affordable gas boiler installation packages for homes across Dublin and nearby areas.

The company wants to make it easier for homeowners to get a new gas boiler without paying high costs. These new packages offer reliable heating, lower energy bills, and professional installation by trained RGI engineers.

Helping Homes Stay Warm

Many homes in Dublin still use old boilers. Older boilers can break down often and use more energy. This can lead to higher heating bills and less comfort at home.

A new gas boiler can help:

  • Heat your home faster
  • Lower energy use
  • Reduce heating bills
  • Provide reliable hot water
  • Improve home comfort

Mullen Gas Services Ltd helps customers choose the right boiler for their home and budget.

What’s Included in the Package?

The affordable boiler installation packages include:

  • New gas boiler installation
  • Gas boiler replacement
  • Boiler safety checks
  • Heating system testing
  • Professional fitting
  • Expert advice from RGI engineers

The company installs modern boilers that are designed to work efficiently and safely.

Fast and Professional Service

Nobody wants to be without heating or hot water. That is why Mullen Gas Services Ltd offers fast and reliable service across Dublin.

The team works hard to complete installations quickly while making sure every job is done safely and correctly.

Customers can expect:

  • Friendly local engineers
  • Honest pricing
  • Quality workmanship
  • Safe installations
  • Reliable heating solutions

Saving Energy and Money

Modern gas boilers use less fuel than older systems. This means homeowners can save money on heating costs while keeping their homes warm.

Upgrading to an energy-efficient boiler is a smart way to improve home heating and reduce wasted energy.

Trusted Local Heating Experts

Mullen Gas Services Ltd has built a strong reputation for heating and plumbing services in Dublin. The company is known for reliable work, great customer service, and professional heating solutions.

The new boiler installation packages are part of the company’s goal to provide affordable and dependable heating services for local families.

Website: https://www.mullengasservices.com/gas-boiler-installation/

About Mullen Gas Services Ltd

Mullen Gas Services Ltd is a trusted heating and plumbing company based in Dublin. The company provides gas boiler installation, boiler servicing, boiler repairs, emergency boiler services, central heating services, hot water cylinder services, radiator repairs, and plumbing services.

All work is carried out by qualified Registered Gas Installers (RGIs) to ensure safety and quality on every job.

Media Contact

Phone: 0874179201

Email: mgsltd15@gmail.com

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