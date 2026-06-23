Johnson Brunetti Named One of Boston Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work

Boston, MA, Needham, MA, Franklin, MA, Norwell, MA and Woburn, MA, 2026-06-23 — /EPR Network/ — Johnson Brunetti, an independent retirement and investment specialist firm founded in 2003, has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work in the Extra Small Company category. The award recognizes the firm’s Massachusetts offices for creating and maintaining an exceptional workplace culture where employees thrive.

The honor comes as Johnson Brunetti continues to build its team and deepen its commitment to offering personalized retirement planning services across its four Massachusetts locations. The firm earned the distinction based on employee attitude survey responses, reflecting the positive experiences of team members who work collaboratively to serve clients.

“This award validates what we already know—that we have built something special here at Johnson Brunetti,” said Joel Johnson, CFP®, founder of Johnson Brunetti. “Our team members are the heart of our success. When our employees are engaged, supported, and feel valued, our clients benefit from better service and more meaningful relationships.”

The company’s emphasis on professional development, collaborative culture, and community involvement resonates strongly with team members. Isaiah Brown, a client relationship coordinator, notes the collegial atmosphere: “It’s a real tight-knit group here at Johnson Brunetti and I love how we work collaboratively with clients and on projects. As someone who’s relatively new to the financial services industry, it’s reassuring that if I have a question, I can go to just about anybody in the firm for help.”

Similarly, John R. Mulligan, an associate financial advisor, highlights the firm’s approach: “The atmosphere here at Johnson Brunetti, both from a client and co-worker standpoint, has been great. I’ve been particularly impressed with how in-depth we go with clients to provide the best investment solution for their needs and goals.”

The formal recognition of Johnson Brunetti’s achievement took place at the Boston Business Journal’s 2026 Best Places to Work awards celebration on June 11, 2026, at the Westin Copley Place. The full list of honorees appeared in the BBJ’s special publication on June 12, 2026.

“Attracting and retaining talented advisors and team members means creating a workplace where people feel genuinely invested in the mission and supported in their growth,” said David Shapiro, regional director of wealth at Johnson Brunetti. “This award is recognition that we’re doing exactly that.”

About Johnson Brunetti:

Johnson Brunetti is a local retirement planning firm with offices in Needham, Franklin, Norwell, and Woburn, MA. Johnson Brunetti provides the financial guidance and service that retirees and those planning for retirement need as they strive to achieve financial independence. To learn more about Johnson Brunetti and its services, call 800-208-7233 or visit http://www.JohnsonBrunetti.com