Mirror Mirror Expands Their Immersive Creative + Disruptive Events Division to Support Businesses in Palm Beach & South Florida business futurist + designer Jeanine Recckio Palm Beach Event Elevation … Remote is Not an Option

Palm Beach, FL, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Businesses are expanding their South Florida footprint … big time. Major brands, investment companies, fashion & beauty brands are opening offices & amplifying their headquarters to the Palm Beach area.

Remote is no longer in fashion.

Mirror Mirror Imagination Group, a leading global Creative Marketing & Trend Forecasting Agency, who works with powerhouse brands & retailers, has expanded their Creative Special Events + Immersive Design division.

Mirror Mirror’s founder & CEO, Jeanine Recckio, is the visionary business futurologist & event designer, who is providing new & elevated services to clients that need to boost their team conferences, sales programs, training events, futuristic thinking sessions, business celebrations, destination distributor meetings, brand launches and influencer pop-ups.

The Palm Beach area is home to some of the top resorts & stylish restaurants in the world … Jeanine Recckio & her special events team can design your business event programs and celebrations at: The Breakers, Four Seasons Resort, Eau Spa & Resort, Vineta Palm Beach, Brazilian Court Hotel, Palm Beach Palm House Hotel, Mar-a-Lago, The Polo Room Palm Beach, Cucina Palm Beach, White Elephant + Lola 41 Palm Beach, Renatos, Bice Restaurant, Nobu Palm Beach, Le Bilboquet, Palm Beach Grill, Honor Bar Palm Beach, Tutto Mare, La Goulue, Buccan, Harry’s Bar & Steakhouse, The Ben Hotel, Amrit Ocean Resort Singer Island, Seagate Hotel + Golf + Beach resort Delray Beach, Opal Grand Delray, Boca Raton Resort & Beach Club, PGA National Resort, Delano Miami & beyond.

Mirror Mirror also designs incredible destination events in New York City, London, Paris, Italy & more. We work with the best designers & vendors in the world to make spaces inspiring, breath-taking & memorable.

Jeanine Recckio has impeccable style & taste … She travels the globe trendspotting the latest in décor, packaging, tablescapes, floral design, accessories, lighting & linens. Fine details that take an event into an imaginative dream world.

Everything from intimate CEO level business dinners to luxurious sales meetings for global executives to unite.

Phenomenal Business Meetings + Summits

Brand + Product Activation + Pop-up Launches

Executive Transformative Retreats + Seminars

Futuristic Team Ideation Brainstorming Sessions

Trade Shows + Expo Designs

Team Celebration Events

Worth Avenue Trend Tours + Fashion Shows

While ordinary planners just execute, Mirror Mirror delivers a fresh and disruptive approach. We don’t do mass-produced corporate gatherings. Instead, we laser-focus on high-impact, premium luxe micro-events and highly tailored strategic projects at lightning speed. Backed by over 20 years of local insight and deep connections right from our Palm Beach Worth Avenue offices, we build inventive story-driven environments packed with enchanting surprises.

According to Jeanine Recckio of Mirror Mirror, “There is a profound superpower in converging talent together to predict & plan for the future while rewarding teams for excellence. Palm Beach, Florida is the perfect venue location.”

Jeanine Recckio and her legendary teams go above and beyond to make your event Wowerful.

“Event attendees want to be in awe. They need to feel connected to something much larger than the norm. The interconnectivity that elevates sales meetings & events drives executives to thrive for future success. Taking every day into extraordinary moments and beyond.” – Jeanine Recckio Palm Beach event designer

Plan your astonishing Palm Beach events with Futurist Jeanine Recckio & the Mirror Mirror Imagination Group.

Accelerate your new product pipelines, future-proof retail design ideas and inspire your teams to think futuristically. The business landscape is challenging in today’s complicated world … the future is closer than you think … Are you Ready?

Book your next Business Event with the Mirror Mirror Imagination Group. MirrorMirrorWorld.com

Mirror Mirror

Creative Events Experience agency

Astonishing + Distinctive Details

Curious + Unusual + Clever Creativity

Transformative Tablescapes + Edible Displays

Marvelous Memories + Immersive Experiences

High-Impact Breathtaking Ideation

Unexpected + Captivating Event Storytelling

Surprising + Imaginative Results

Dreamy Emotions + Inventive Designs

About Special Event Designer Jeanine Recckio

Jeanine Recckio is a dynamic & diverse on-demand international business futurist + event designer. She is a brilliant source to empower global clients and private equity firms so they can act with confidence & clarity to strategically plan their intricate business future & outperform the competition. Now & Next.

As the founder & CEO of the Mirror Mirror Imagination Group design agency, Jeanine Recckio, is a visionary designer in the business, beauty & fashion world for remarkable events worldwide. She has curated marvelous projects for iconic business leaders, celebrities, disruptive brands, retailers, financial CEO’s, leading hotels, real estate executives, savvy start-ups, social influencers, socialite brides & more. Her revolutionary approach is spectacular.

Jeanine Recckio has an extraordinary creative mind with profound business discipline for delivering experiential story-driven functions that are high-impact & phenomenal.

captivate + inspire + deliver

About the Mirror Mirror Imaginaton Group

Mirror Mirror Imagination Group, founded by Jeanine Recckio, is a leading creative marketing + events experience agency in Palm Beach & New York City that delivers dazzling and dreamy projects around the globe.

For over 20 years, Mirror Mirror delivers: creative business events, branding, marketing trend forecasting, sales meeting training, future product launches, venue design, in-store retail concepts, social media, PR & more.

Mirror Mirror’s Creative Events & Design division provides astonishing & distinctive business and celebration events in Palm Beach, New York & other trendy locations.

Our clients include: Sephora, Ulta, P & G, Colgate-Palmolive, L’Oréal, Amazon, Target, Costco, LVMH, CVS, Wegmans, Estee Lauder, Coty, Maybelline, Revlon, La Roche-Posay, Nivea, la prairie, Jessica Simpson, Guidepoint advisors, Third Bridge, Bain & Co., Ogilvy, Mar-a-Lago spa, Korean International Trade Association KITA, Italian Trade Commission, Ralph Lauren, Chanel, Bergdorf Goodman, Dior, Tom Ford beauty, M.A.C cosmetics, Crest, Kraft foods, Beiersdorf, Selfridges, Harrods, Levis, International Fragrances & Flavors, Sex and the City HBO, GLG consulting, Garnier, Crest 3D white, Boticário Group Brazil, SuperGirl Warner Brothers & more.

Supercharge your modern business sales meetings & high-impact brainstorming sessions with Event Creator & Business Futurist Jeanine Recckio.

Instagram @mirrormirrorimaginationgroup info@MirrorMirrorInc.com

MirrorMirrorWorld.com tel 917 348 4291 Jeanine Recckio Palm Beach Leading Event + Party Planner Mirror Mirror