Insight Survey Empowers Business Growth Through Specialist B2B Market Research And Intelligence Solutions In South Africa

CapeTown, South Africa, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — With more than 20 years of expertise in the field, Insight Survey is a leading market research firm that continues to establish itself as the leading business-to-business market research firm in South Africa. The company provides local and international organisations with actionable insights that support better decision-making and reduce investment risk in increasingly competitive markets. With locations in Johannesburg and Cape Town, Insight Survey provides a full range of services designed to support market entry, business growth and new products development.

The company’s highly tailored business growth research, which includes brand and advertising research, customer satisfaction studies, employee engagement surveys , and purchase decision research. Recognising the challenges associated with reaching senior stakeholders and decision-makers, Insight Survey has developed specialised recruitment methodologies and acquisition channels across a broad range of industries. The team conducts quantitative online and telephone surveys, as well as qualitative in-depth interviews, to deliver meaningful and actionable insights. The agency guarantees that each client receives customised intelligence that appropriately reflects the operational intricacies of the current business landscape, whether conducting market sizing studies or identifying unmet customer needs.



Insight Survey provides market and competitor intelligence in addition to custom consultancy to help organisations stay ahead of the swift changes in the industry. The company creates a wide range of ready-to-buy market research in a variety of industries, such as food, drinks, financial services, and healthcare. Together with their custom quarterly intelligence monitors, these thorough pre-packaged insights offer a thorough grasp of , competitor activity, pricing trends and emerging market developments. Before embarking on expensive market launches, businesses can assess the return on their marketing spending, evaluate new opportunities and reduce uncertainty before investing in new products or markets.thanks to this combination of customised and syndicated research.



As a validated Level One Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment organisation and an accredited corporate member of the Southern African Marketing Research Association, Insight Survey exhibits a strong dedication to high-quality and ethical research techniques. Leading local and international organisations Clients value the company’s ability to deliver high-quality research within demanding timelines and to engage effectively with senior executives and decision-makers .



Beyond business success, the organisation has a strong commitment to the community thanks to its collaboration with the Boost Africa Foundation. To develop future leaders via education, this non-governmental organisation in Cape Town helps vulnerable children and their families who live in extreme poverty continue their education. Insight Survey continues to be a committed partner in businesses’ success as they navigate a constantly changing economic landscape, transforming complex information into actionable insights that support sustainable growth and better business decisions.