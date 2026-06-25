Solar-Powered Streetlights Achieve Full Coverage on Roads in Zaoyuan Subdistrict, Zhangqiu District, Jinan

Zaoyuan, China, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Recently, the streetlight renovation project on five core roads in the old city area of ??Zaoyuan Subdistrict, Zhangqiu District, Jinan City-Commercial Street, Fuqian Street, Furong Street, Clothing Street, and Zhanqian Street-was fully completed, and the brand-new solar-powered streetlights have officially been put into operation. The project was completed in just 14 days, illuminating all five streets. Zaoyuan Subdistrict responded to the public’s expectations with “accelerated” progress, achieving full coverage and no blind spots in nighttime lighting for the approximately 2,500-meter-long old city area, providing tangible improvements that ensure a stable and happy life for the residents.

These five roads are the “main arteries” for the daily travel and business of Zaoyuan Subdistrict residents, and also the “front line” of nighttime lighting security in the old city area. While the original streetlights had long served their purpose, problems such as aging facilities, high energy consumption, and continuously increasing maintenance costs became increasingly prominent, leading to insufficient nighttime lighting in some sections. This affected the safety of residents and hindered the improvement of the street’s appearance.

Where the people’s urgent needs and concerns lie, that’s where our efforts in improving people’s lives begin. The Zaoyuan Subdistrict Party Committee and Office attached great importance to this, incorporating street light renovation into the “People’s Livelihood Improvement and Heartwarming Project” within the subdistrict’s “1554” overall plan. Adhering to the “frontline work method,” they organized professional personnel to conduct a comprehensive survey of the current state of streetlights, lighting requirements, and construction conditions on five roads, and repeatedly calculated and compared various renovation plans. Ultimately, the energy-saving, environmentally friendly, easy-to-maintain, and long-term electricity-free solar streetlight solution stood out-significantly reducing initial investment costs and fundamentally solving the long-term electricity burden and maintenance problems of traditional streetlights, achieving “one-time investment, long-term benefits.”

Improving people’s lives requires considering not only “economic benefits” but also “people’s hearts.” Zaoyuan Subdistrict actively raised funds, with relevant leaders taking the lead in command. The construction team worked against the clock, using visual aids to track progress, overcoming difficulties such as the complex underground pipe network and narrow work areas in the old city area, successfully completing the replacement and installation of solar streetlights. Now, as night falls, the five roads are brightly lit, illuminating not only the way home for residents but also the “night economy” and “lively atmosphere” of the old town. “Before, I was always a little worried about closing the shop in the dark. Now the streetlights are bright and stable, and more customers are shopping at night, making us feel more secure doing business,” said Mr. Wang, a merchant who has been operating on the clothing street for many years, giving a thumbs up. Aunt Li, a resident near Fuqian Street, also remarked, “With the streetlights on, my heart is bright too. The government has truly done what we need to do.”

Each streetlight illuminates not only the roads but also the hearts of the people. The streetlight renovation is a starting point, not an end. Next, the street will continue to deepen the “People’s Livelihood Improvement and Heartwarming Project,” establishing and improving a long-term streetlight maintenance mechanism, conducting regular inspections and timely repairs to ensure the solar streetlights remain bright and new. At the same time, we will focus on the “key small matters” that the public cares about, such as travel, housing, and the environment, and do them one by one, year after year, using the “temperature” of people’s livelihood to mark the “scale” of happiness, so that the development of Zaoyuan is more substantial, warmer, and more confident. led explosion proof lights https://www.eneltec-led.com/products/led-explosion-proof-lights