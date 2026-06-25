Fingertips Typing Services Highlights Professional Court Transcription and Legal Transcription Services in London

London, UK, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Fingertips Typing Services announces its comprehensive Court transcription and Legal transcription services, designed to support legal professionals who require accurate, reliable, and professionally formatted transcripts. The company provides transcription solutions for recorded court hearings, tribunals, police interviews, meetings, and other legal proceedings from a wide range of digital and analogue formats.

Meeting the Demand for Accurate Legal Records

Accurate documentation plays a vital role in legal proceedings. Whether a case involves a tribunal, hearing, or police interview, a precise written record helps legal professionals review information efficiently and maintain clear records.

Fingertips Typing Services offers Court transcription services for all types of recorded hearings. The company understands the importance of producing transcripts that reflect the original recording accurately and professionally.

Experienced Professionals for Court Proceedings

The transcription team at Fingertips Typing Services possesses extensive knowledge of legal terminology and courtroom procedures. Their experience allows them to manage complex recordings involving numerous participants.

Courtroom recordings often include judges, lawyers, witnesses, and court staff speaking throughout proceedings. The company’s trained transcriptionists can accurately identify multiple speakers and present information in a clear format that is easy to follow.

Comprehensive Court Transcription Solutions

Fingertips Typing Services provides Court transcription for full hearings, civil judgements, civil proceedings, and tribunal recordings. Many hearings consist of approximately seven hours of audio per day and may continue for several days or longer.

When handling lengthy recordings, consistency becomes essential. The company works carefully to ensure that transcripts remain accurate throughout the entire hearing. Clients can review transcript layout options before work begins to ensure the final format meets their requirements.

In addition, Fingertips Typing Services can provide certification confirming that a transcript represents a true and accurate account of the recording.

Support with EX107 Court Requests

Clients requiring official court recordings can obtain and complete an EX107 form from the Court. The form allows applicants to request that Fingertips Typing Services act as the specified transcription provider.

This process helps ensure that recordings are released appropriately and that transcription work can begin without unnecessary delays.

Legal Transcription Across Multiple Practice Areas

The company’s Legal transcription services support Solicitors, Lawyers, Police, Judges, Court Clerks, and Attorneys. Fingertips Typing Services has experience across a broad range of legal disciplines.

These areas include Matrimonial matters, Commercial matters, Domestic Conveyancing, Litigation, Children and Local Authority cases, Medical Negligence, Personal Injury, Social Housing, Immigration, Tax and Trust matters, Probate, Parliamentary work, Debt Collection, and Local Government matters.

The company accepts work from audio dictation and written information, providing flexible solutions for legal professionals.

Specialist PACE Tape and Audio Transcription

Fingertips Typing Services also provides Legal transcription for PACE tapes recorded under Police and Criminal Evidence procedures. These recordings frequently contain background time-coded announcements that can interfere with clarity.

Using specialist equipment, the company can minimise these distractions during transcription. Where required, time codes can be inserted into transcripts through an additional review process.

Quality, Accuracy, and Value

Every transcript undergoes careful proofreading and review. The team checks spelling, grammar, syntax, and formatting before delivery. This quality-control process helps maintain high standards across all projects.

Fingertips Typing Services believes that professional Court transcription and Legal transcription should deliver both quality and value. Pricing varies according to recording quality, complexity, and the number of speakers involved.

For more information about Court transcription and Legal transcription services, contact Fingertips Typing Services, London, on 0333 344 9311.

Fingertips Typing Services delivers reliable transcription solutions for legal professionals, offering expert Court transcription services and comprehensive Legal transcription support for hearings.