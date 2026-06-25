The Original Flame: Redefining Heat, Redefining Excellence

Lindsay, Canada, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — The Original Flame, a division of JRH Enterprises, is offering fireplaces and furnaces to homeowners across Canada. It has been providing its services since 2007, helping people to create warm gathering places inside their homes.

Products offered by The Original Flame

Some of the products offered by The Original Flame are:

Gas fireplaces: Gas fireplaces are considered a cleaner alternative to wood burning fireplaces. It is available in the following categories:

CHANTICO 27: This gas insert offers unmatched extensive wall-to-wall frame. Its innovative design also creates a fire that begins at the hearth instead of being located above the valve control area. It can be the ultimate centerpiece for the room.

CHANTICO 31 Traditional: This insert is now available in two new options, Grand Timber and Weathered Wood. It offers a safe, efficient and convenient way to heat homes.

CHANTICO 31 Contemporary: This gas insert offer a magnificent view of wall-to-wall flames. The controls of this unit are situated at its side, thus creating a fire that begins at the hearth instead of being above the valve control area. A wall mountable remote control enables users to operate all its functions without any difficulty.

Furnaces: We offer the following types of furnaces:

C95 series: This furnace is known for its quiet operation. Its superior design and features makes it one of the most reliable units available on the market. Its EnerSave Pro motor increases energy efficiency. Its variety of flexfit installation options will make the installation process much easier.

C96 series: This furnace is ideal for meeting all the heating requirements of the home. The two-stage system has an energy-efficient low fire stage and an automatic high-fire stage that provides additional heat. It enables homeowners to enjoy quiet comfort throughout the cold season.

M120 series: M120 gas furnaces are hardy, reliable systems that brings comfort to the home at a genuine value. These furnaces offer a 12 year old worry free limited warranty on components and a one-year dependability promise at the time of registration.

M1200 series: This series consists of highest efficiency gas furnaces. We offer our best warranty to each of the unit belonging to this category, such as 12 year worry free limited parts coverage and dependability promise with registration.

Homeowners are quite satisfied with the products provided by The Original Flame. If you want to learn more about their products, then click on https://www.theoriginalflame.com/

About The Original Flame

The Original Flame is located in 166 Wispi Shore road, Lindsay. As a fireplace store, we specialize in unique, superior quality contemporary fireplaces, stoves and inserts from classic to contemporary fireplace styling.