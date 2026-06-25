ASTPP Launches Integrated BSS & OCS Platform, Bringing Real-Time Charging and Carrier-Grade Billing to a Single System

Florida, USA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — ASTPP, an open-source telecom billing and softswitch platform trusted by more than 20,000 operators across 95+ countries, today announced the launch of its integrated Business Support System (BSS) and Online Charging System (OCS) solution. The platform is built for telecom operators, VoIP providers, MVNOs, ISPs, and wholesale carriers that need to consolidate billing, customer management, and real-time charging without stitching together separate tools.

One Platform, Not a Patchwork of Tools

Telecom and VoIP businesses often struggle with multiple disconnected systems for billing, charging, and customer management. ASTPP’s Telecom OCS and BSS platform eliminates this complexity by combining customer lifecycle management, automated billing, service provisioning, tariff management, and real-time charging into a single solution. Supporting prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid billing models, the platform helps operators improve efficiency, reduce revenue leakage, and accelerate digital transformation.

Real-Time Charging Built In, Not Bolted On

At the core of the release is ASTPP’s Online Charging System, which authorizes, rates, and charges usage as it happens rather than in batch. Prepaid balances update instantly and postpaid usage is recorded the moment a call ends, helping operators close the gap between usage and revenue, reduce billing disputes, and give customers an accurate, transparent view of their accounts and consumption.

Key Capabilities

Real-time, per-second usage charging and balance management

Customer lifecycle and multi-tenant account management, including resellers and sub-resellers

Automated billing, invoicing, and service provisioning

Native support for prepaid, postpaid, and hybrid billing models

Real-time CDR processing for revenue assurance and dispute resolution

Bulk rate and tariff management across destinations and time-based pricing

Flexible deployment cloud, on-premises, or high-availability clustered environments

Open-source architecture with full code access for custom integrations

Supporting Telecom’s Shift to Unified Operations

As communication service providers push forward with digital transformation, the case for combining business operations and charging infrastructure into one system rather than maintaining them separately has become harder to ignore.

“Telecom providers need more than a traditional billing system bolted onto a separate charging engine,” said an ASTPP spokesperson. “Customer management, billing, and real-time charging have to work as one system, not three. That’s what we built and because it’s open-source, operators aren’t locked into a rigid platform as their business changes.”

The BSS & OCS solution is available now for telecom operators, VoIP providers, ISPs, MVNOs, wholesale carriers, and other communication service providers looking to modernize their billing and charging infrastructure.

More information, including a full feature breakdown is available at astppbilling.org/bss-ocs.

About ASTPP

ASTPP is a carrier-grade VoIP billing platform and softswitch solution trusted by ITSPs, telecom providers, and resellers worldwide. Its multi-tenant platform combines real-time billing, advanced call routing, and seamless ITSP solutions to power scalable, profitable VoIP operations from startups to enterprise-grade carriers.