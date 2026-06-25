GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive HIV Side Effect Management Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated HIV Side Effect Management Program – a virtual care initiative providing evidence‑based support for individuals managing the side effects of antiretroviral therapy (ART) through secure, HIPAA‑compliant telehealth consultations. The program is delivered by a network of infectious disease specialists, HIV-trained nurse practitioners, and adherence counselors.

While modern ART has transformed HIV into a manageable chronic condition, side effects remain a leading cause of non‑adherence and treatment discontinuation. Studies show that young adults are less likely to adhere to ART due to psychosocial issues such as stigma, ART‑related side effects, and lack of access to treatment. Common side effects include gastrointestinal issues (nausea, diarrhea), fatigue, headache, weight gain, and long‑term metabolic changes such as insulin resistance and fat distribution abnormalities. For individuals on PrEP, similar side effect profiles—including gastrointestinal symptoms, headache, fatigue, and weight changes—can also affect adherence.

“Side effects are not just an inconvenience – they are the number one reason people stop taking their HIV medications,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our program provides structured virtual support to help patients identify, manage, and, when necessary, adjust around side effects so they can stay on treatment and achieve viral suppression. Through remote consultations, medication reconciliation, and digital adherence tools, we are removing the barriers that side effects create.”

Comprehensive Virtual Side Effect Management

The program integrates multiple evidence‑based components into a unified platform:

Program Component Description Virtual Side Effect Assessment Secure video consultations with infectious disease specialists to evaluate symptom patterns, identify medication‑related side effects, and distinguish them from other conditions Symptom Management Protocols Evidence‑based guidance on managing gastrointestinal symptoms (BRAT diet, hydration, medication timing adjustments), fatigue (energy conservation, anemia screening), and other common side effects Medication Optimization Therapeutic drug monitoring coordination and, when clinically indicated, regimen adjustments to minimize side effects while maintaining virologic suppression Adherence Support Digital adherence tools, mobile app‑based reminders, and structured counseling to help patients stay on track despite side effect challenges Nutritional and Lifestyle Counseling Virtual sessions with registered dietitians to address dietary modifications that can mitigate gastrointestinal and metabolic side effects Mental Health Support Access to licensed mental health professionals for side effect‑related anxiety, depression, and treatment fatigue

Telehealth: A Proven Tool for HIV Management

Telemedicine has emerged as an immensely useful tool in the management of people living with HIV, particularly for those in remote or underserved areas. Digital health interventions—including telehealth services, mobile health applications, and SMS‑based reminders—have been employed to improve medication adherence and appointment attendance among people living with HIV. AI‑enhanced telemedicine is also being explored to personalize ART regimens and reduce neurotoxicity, providing a revolutionary approach to HIV management.

GoTo Telemed’s program builds on this evidence by providing a dedicated pathway for side effect management, ensuring that patients receive timely, expert support without the barriers of travel or long wait times.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s HIV Side Effect Management Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, infectious disease specialist, or HIV clinic. The program accepts most major insurance plans, with Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program resources available for uninsured or underinsured patients.

Infectious disease specialists, HIV‑trained nurse practitioners, and adherence counselors interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

About GoTo Telemed

GoTo Telemed is a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem connecting over 10 million patients with licensed healthcare professionals across infectious disease, primary care, and behavioral health specialties. The company’s platform consolidates secure HIPAA‑compliant video conferencing, electronic health records, revenue cycle management, and collaborative provider networks into a single, unified solution. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, GoTo Telemed is dedicated to eliminating administrative burden, geographic barriers, and care fragmentation – delivering accessible, coordinated, patient‑centered healthcare for all Americans.

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