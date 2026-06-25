Future Electronics Features ECS Inc. ECS-327MVATX 32.768 kHz MultiVolt™ Oscillator in New Digital Campaign

Montreal, Canada, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the ECS Inc. ECS-327MVATX SMD 32.768 kHz Oscillator, a compact and highly stable real-time clock timing solution designed for modern embedded, IoT, industrial, and multi-domain SoC applications.

The ECS-327MVATX delivers a precise 32.768 kHz HCMOS output with MultiVolt™ capability, supporting a wide supply range from 1.8 V to 3.3 V. This flexibility enables simplified integration across mixed-voltage system architectures while maintaining low power consumption and strong frequency stability across a wide temperature range from -40°C to +85°C.

As system architectures become increasingly complex, with heterogeneous compute platforms and multi-power-domain designs, reliable RTC timing remains essential. The ECS-327MVATX provides a dedicated low-power reference clock that maintains accurate timekeeping independent of main system clock states, supporting functions such as scheduling, event logging, wake-up control, and power management sequencing.

Its compact footprint and voltage versatility make it well suited for space-constrained designs including industrial controllers, IoT gateways, portable electronics, and advanced SoC-based platforms where timing consistency across sleep, reset, and low-power modes is critical.

By combining MultiVolt™ operation, high stability, and ease of integration, the ECS-327MVATX offers designers a robust and efficient RTC oscillator solution for next-generation connected and embedded systems.

To learn more about the series, visit the dedicated page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

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