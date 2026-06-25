Non-Ferrous Metal Works Highlights Advanced Ultrasonic Inspection Capabilities and Custom Alloy Solutions

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — One of South Africa’s top producers and suppliers of non-ferrous metal alloys, Non-Ferrous Metal Works, has declared a renewed strategic focus on its cutting-edge ultrasonic inspection capabilities and all-inclusive custom production services. The Durban-based company continues to set industry standards by providing a wide range of commercial and industrial sectors with materials of the highest calibre, such as aluminium, brass, bronze, and copper. The company is using its cutting-edge production facilities to deliver unmatched precision and dependability to its expanding customer base around the region in response to the growing market need for technical grade alloys that satisfy strict international requirements.

The foundation of Non-Ferrous Metal Works’ operational excellence is its unwavering devotion to the ISO 9001:2015 quality management standard, which regulates every facet of its toolroom, foundry, and extrusion divisions. Every billet, rolled sheet, and extruded profile produced by the company is guaranteed to fulfil stringent performance standards thanks to this globally recognised accreditation. The company has made an investment in a fully functional ultrasonic inspection department in addition to regular quality control processes. This specialised department is devoted to testing and confirming the structural integrity of metals and is staffed by highly qualified operators. Because of this stringent testing procedure, the company can provide technical grade alloys devoid of internal defects, which are extremely valuable to industries where material failure is just not an option.

With a highly advanced extrusion division and component production facility, Non-Ferrous Metal Works’ manufacturing capabilities go well beyond simple metal supply. By pushing metals like copper and aluminium through precise dies, the extrusion process shapes them into precise profiles suitable for a range of industrial and architectural uses. Additionally, the company’s world-class foundry melts and casts a wide range of alloys in various billet sizes. In addition to guaranteeing stringent control over the metallurgical makeup of products, this extensive internal capability gives the business the exceptional chance to present clients with extremely affordable prices without ever sacrificing the fundamental quality of the materials supplied.

Non-Ferrous Metal Works’ dedicated toolroom, in addition to its foundry and extrusion capabilities, is essential to the larger industrial ecosystem. The complex design, production, upkeep, and repair of precision tools, dies, and moulds are handled by this specialised section. The business guarantees precise and continuous assistance for all casting and extrusion operations by keeping this competence in-house. The technical team can work closely with clients to create custom solutions that properly meet their specific operational requirements, thanks to this integrated approach, which also drastically cuts lead times for custom orders. Whether customers need electrolytic tough pitch copper or specialised free-machining brass, the integrated manufacturing strategy guarantees a smooth production cycle.

Non-Ferrous Metal Works is dedicated to promoting innovation and assisting regional manufacturing as South Africa’s industrial environment changes. The company is positioned as a leading provider for non-ferrous metal needs because of its extensive product line, which comprises more than forty different premium brass alloys and different standard bronze grades. By maintaining the strictest quality control standards and continuously improving its production methods, the company not only satisfies present market demands but also foresees the needs of its customers in the future. The business is eager to spread around the country while maintaining the high-quality metallurgical goods and committed customer service that have solidified its standing as a reliable leader in the sector. To learn more about the Foundry, visit their website at https://nfm.co.za/

About Non Ferrous Metal Works:

Non Ferrous Metal Works is a leading provider of non-ferrous castings, with decades of experience in metallurgy and casting. The company specialises in copper, brass, and bronze castings, offering precision-engineered billets and customised cast forms. All operations are ISO 9001:2015 certified, reflecting NFM’s commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction.