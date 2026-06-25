Decrypt Compliance Expands Founder-Led SOC 2 Audit Services to Help B2B SaaS Companies Accelerate Enterprise Sales

San Jose, California, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Decrypt Compliance, an independent CPA firm specializing in cybersecurity and compliance audits, today announced the expansion of its founder-led SOC 2 Audit services designed specifically for B2B SaaS companies seeking faster certification timelines and stronger customer trust.

The expanded service offering enables software companies to work directly with experienced SOC 2 Auditors throughout the entire audit process, eliminating the delays and communication challenges often associated with multiple vendors and handoffs.

As enterprise buyers continue to increase their security and compliance requirements, many SaaS organizations face mounting pressure to achieve and maintain SOC 2 compliance. Decrypt Compliance’s enhanced approach provides organizations with direct access to audit professionals who guide teams from project kickoff through final report issuance.

“Organizations pursuing a SOC 2 Audit need more than a checklist—they need a trusted advisor who can help them understand the requirements and successfully navigate the process,” said Raymond Cheng, Founder and CEO of Decrypt Compliance. “Our goal is to provide a transparent, educational, and efficient audit experience that helps SaaS companies build trust with customers and accelerate growth.”

Decrypt Compliance offers a range of audit and certification services, including SOC 1, SOC 2, ISO 27001, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, and other compliance assessments. The firm is AICPA accredited and operates as a founder-led practice focused on serving cloud-native technology companies.

The announcement follows continued recognition for Decrypt Compliance and its leadership team. Founder and CEO Raymond Cheng was recently named among Forbes’ Best-In-State CPAs for 2026 and 2026 and received AICPA Tech Advisory Standing Ovation Recognition for contributions to SOC reporting, cybersecurity, and information privacy.

Key benefits of Decrypt Compliance’s expanded SOC 2 Audit services include:

Direct engagement with experienced SOC 2 Auditors

Founder-led audit oversight from start to finish

Educational guidance throughout the certification process

Support for growing B2B SaaS organizations

Fixed-fee engagements with clear timelines

Access to additional compliance frameworks as business needs evolve

As cybersecurity expectations continue to rise across industries, Decrypt Compliance remains committed to helping technology companies achieve recognized security certifications that support customer acquisition, risk management, and long-term business growth.

About Decrypt Compliance

Decrypt Compliance is an independent CPA firm based in San Jose, California, specializing in cybersecurity, compliance, and assurance services for technology companies. The firm provides SOC audits, ISO certifications, HITRUST assessments, HIPAA compliance services, GDPR compliance support, and other assurance engagements designed to help organizations build trust and meet evolving regulatory requirements.

Media Contact:

Decrypt Compliance

3031 Tisch Way

San Jose, California 95128 USA

Email: info@decrypt.cpa

Website: https://decrypt.cpa