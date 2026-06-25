PrintXpand Connect Strengthens Its Multi-Supplier Ecosystem with 4over, Giving Printers More Sourcing Flexibility

PrintXpand Connect now includes 4over, one of North America’s largest wholesale trade printers, extending platform-level access to commercial print and wide format product categories for print businesses, brokers, and trade resellers.

AHMEDABAD, INDIA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — PrintXpand has added 4over to PrintXpand Connect, its supplier supply chain network, giving print businesses direct platform-level access to one of North America’s largest wholesale trade printers. The connection covers commercial and wide format print categories and routes orders automatically, without requiring a separate vendor setup or additional integration work on the customer side.

4over is a trade-only wholesale printer headquartered in Glendale, California, with a national production footprint built across the United States since its first Midwest facility opened in Dayton, Ohio in 2007. The company operates a print-on-demand model: resellers hold zero inventory, and every order is fulfilled directly by 4over’s production network. Its trade-only designation requires a reseller certificate to access wholesale pricing.

The PrintXpand Connect integration handles that compliance requirement at the platform level, so print businesses using the connector meet trade rules automatically, without separate credentialing steps outside their existing workflow. Job specification metadata is passed with each order, and purchase orders are generated without manual intervention. Inventory levels synchronise on a configurable schedule per supplier warehouse, giving print businesses accurate stock data across 4over’s national footprint.

PrintXpand Connect(https://www.printxpand.com/px-connect/suppliers/4over/) functions as a supplier-agnostic middleware layer, ingesting supplier data from any format including portals, XML feeds, XLSX files, and PromoStandards APIs, and normalising it to a single schema. PrintXpand is an official PromoStandards authorized partner, which means any of the 500+ PromoStandards-compliant suppliers in that network can be connected without custom development on the customer side.

“Commercial print has historically sat outside the platform workflow for many print businesses, requiring a separate supplier relationship to source trade print products,” said [Spokesperson Name, Title], PrintXpand. “Adding 4over to PrintXpand Connect changes that. Purchase orders generate automatically, pricing rules are maintained per supplier, and fulfilment happens without the print business holding inventory. The result is a more consolidated sourcing operation for anyone running commercial or wide format work alongside their existing product lines.”

Through the 4over connection, PrintXpand Connect customers gain access to small format products covering business cards, flyers, brochures, catalogs, booklets, roll labels, packaging, stickers, and signs. Wide format coverage extends to yard signs, banners, window graphics, floor graphics, wayfinding displays, and event signage.

For print brokers and trade resellers managing client orders across multiple product types, the addition removes the need to handle commercial print sourcing through a separate supplier channel. Print businesses that currently manage 4over as a standalone relationship can consolidate that supplier within PrintXpand Connect, centralising purchase order tracking, supplier-specific margin rules, and drop-ship fulfilment status in one place.

PrintXpand Connect’s margin-protected pricing rules apply per supplier, product category, or customer segment, and update automatically as supplier costs change, so resellers do not need to monitor rate shifts manually. The 4over addition brings the total named integration-tested partners in PrintXpand Connect to 13, joining existing apparel suppliers including SanMar, S&S Activewear, and Alphabroder.

About PrintXpand

PrintXpand(https://www.printxpand.com/) is a comprehensive, AI-ready product suite that modernizes and scales print businesses across apparel, promotional, packaging, commercial, and wide format industries. Serving 350+ print businesses across 40+ countries for 18 years, PrintXpand bridges eCommerce, personalization, production, and fulfillment through modular solutions including Web-to-Print, Product Designer, PrintERP, and a Print on Demand marketplace.

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