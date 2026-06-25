Log-hub Targets Untapped Cost Savings Across Supply Chain Operations

Schindellegi, Switzerland, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Log-hub has launched a structured Cost Savings Programme to help organisations systematically identify and capture supply chain inefficiencies that accumulate across transportation, inventory, planning, and operations.

The program was developed around a pattern Log-hub observes consistently: significant savings potential that goes unrealised.

“Most companies already have the data they need, they just don’t know it exists, where to find it, or how to use it,” said Dirk Reich, Chairman of the Board at Log-hub. “By combining automation and optimization, we bring clarity to their operations, uncover hidden margin leakage, help recover lost revenue, and rebuild trust in their data. In the end, they get a reliable, sustainable system that keeps delivering value and saving money as their business grows. “

The program covers two operating environments, logistics service providers and industrial manufacturers, each with its own set of structured interventions targeting the specific decisions and processes where cost accumulates.

For logistics service providers, the programme targets the margin leakage that accumulates in day-to-day freight operations: underperforming lanes, low truck utilisation, fragmented carrier management, and manual routing decisions that go unreviewed at the movement level. The 20 LSP initiatives span network profitability analysis, route and load optimisation, shipment consolidation, and carrier cost benchmarking across Distribution, Groupage, FTL, and 4PL operations.

For industrial manufacturers, the focus shifts to the planning and operational decisions that determine logistics cost before a truck is booked. Inbound call-off timing, inventory positioning, production scheduling, and visibility gaps across the supplier network each contribute to costs that rarely surface on a freight invoice but accumulate steadily in the decisions that precede it. The initiatives address the full span from supplier inbound to outbound distribution.

“The biggest savings opportunities are rarely found through broad transformation programs,” said Dirk Reich. “They are found by systematically identifying the decisions, processes, and network structures that create unnecessary cost and then fixing them with speed and precision. Our objective is not simply to tell companies where savings exist, but to help them capture those savings and sustain them over time.”

Unlike engagements that deliver a recommendations report and conclude, the initiative is structured around implementation with continuous outcome measurement. Log-hub’s results are guaranteed; the company’s success is tied to the savings its clients realise.

The engagement process follows four stages:

A no-cost introductory qualification call

A joint value assessment using operational data

A scoped proposal with defined savings targets

A structured implementation phase with continuous measurement

Organisations interested in identifying where margin is being lost can book an introductory call.