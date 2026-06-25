GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Stroke Prevention Program, Delivering Guideline-Aligned Virtual Care to Help Americans Reduce Stroke Risk

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its dedicated Stroke Prevention Program – a comprehensive virtual care initiative providing evidence‑based risk assessment, remote monitoring, and lifestyle intervention aligned with the latest 2025 American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA) Primary Prevention of Stroke Guidelines.

Stroke is the fifth‑leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 17.5% of total cardiovascular disease deaths and claiming 165,393 lives in 2022 . Nearly 47% of U.S. adults have hypertension, the single most important modifiable risk factor for stroke . Yet up to 80% of strokes are preventable through aggressive risk factor management, lifestyle modification, and early intervention . Despite this, millions of Americans remain unaware of their risk or lack access to the coordinated preventive care needed to address hypertension, atrial fibrillation, diabetes, and other modifiable risk factors.

The AHA/ASA 2025 guidelines represent a significant shift in stroke prevention strategy, emphasizing lifestyle changes and early intervention . Key updates include:

Expanded blood pressure targets with earlier treatment initiation to reduce cardiovascular and cognitive risk

Strong recommendation for GLP‑1 receptor agonists among individuals with high CVD risk or established CVD and elevated glycated hemoglobin (≥7%) for primary and secondary stroke prevention

Updated dietary and lipid‑lowering recommendations , including the PREVENT risk estimator for 10‑ and 30‑year stroke risk prediction

Sex‑specific preventive risk assessment, highlighting the unique health risks faced by women and people assigned female at birth

“Stroke is devastating, but it is also one of the most preventable diseases we treat,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Stroke Prevention Program operationalizes the latest AHA/ASA guidelines through a unified virtual platform. We provide patients with remote blood pressure monitoring, medication management, lifestyle coaching, and direct access to specialists — eliminating the geographic and access barriers that have long prevented high‑risk individuals from receiving the guideline‑directed care they need.”

Comprehensive Virtual Stroke Prevention Services

The program integrates multiple evidence‑based components into a single, unified platform, following the framework established by a 6‑month personalized telehealth intervention that included remote patient monitoring, blood pressure management, lifestyle counseling, wearable monitoring, and multidisciplinary telemedicine visits .

Program Component Description Remote Blood Pressure Monitoring Bluetooth‑connected home blood pressure monitors transmit readings directly to the care team, with automated alerts for out‑of‑range values. The VIRTUAL trial EDC system facilitates remote monitoring of BP in stroke survivors, enabling clinicians to analyze, track, and interpret monitored data in near real‑time Comprehensive Risk Assessment Virtual evaluation of hypertension, atrial fibrillation, diabetes, dyslipidemia, smoking status, and lifestyle factors using the PREVENT risk estimator Medication Management E‑prescribing and adherence support for antihypertensives, statins, antithrombotic agents, and GLP‑1 receptor agonists for eligible patients Lifestyle and Dietary Counseling Virtual coaching on the Mediterranean diet, sodium reduction, physical activity (150 minutes of moderate or 75 minutes of vigorous activity weekly), and smoking cessation Atrial Fibrillation Screening Integration with wearable ECG devices for detection of paroxysmal AFib, a major stroke risk factor Sex‑Specific Risk Assessment Protocols addressing the unique stroke risks associated with pregnancy, oral contraceptive use, hormone replacement therapy, and hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

Evidence‑Based, Telehealth‑Enabled Care

The program is built on robust evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of telehealth for stroke prevention. A 2025 AHA scientific statement confirmed that AI‑enhanced remote monitoring and virtual supervision offer scalable models for stroke prevention, with artificial intelligence algorithms applied to multimodal sensor data enabling scalable monitoring of cardiometabolic and stroke‑specific risk factors . Remote monitoring systems facilitate real‑time monitoring for health care team intervention, particularly in communities with limited access to care .

GoTo Telemed’s integrated platform ensures that every patient receives a personalized, guideline‑aligned prevention plan — from risk identification through long‑term management — without the barriers of travel or long wait times.

Availability

GoTo Telemed’s Stroke Prevention Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider, cardiologist, or employer wellness program. The program accepts most major insurance plans.

Primary care physicians, cardiologists, and neurologists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

About GoTo Telemed

GoTo Telemed is a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem connecting over 10 million patients with licensed healthcare professionals across medical, cardiology, neurology, and wellness specialties. The company’s comprehensive platform consolidates secure HIPAA‑compliant video conferencing, electronic health records, revenue cycle management, remote monitoring capabilities, and collaborative provider networks into a single, unified solution. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, GoTo Telemed is dedicated to eliminating administrative burden, geographic barriers, and care fragmentation — delivering accessible, coordinated, patient‑centered healthcare for all Americans.

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