Triguna Projects and Megha Landmark Estates Launch 65-Acre Hospitality-Integrated Farmland Community Near Bengaluru

Bangalore, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — The grand launch by Triguna Projects and Megha Landmark Estates featured an immersive, countryside-themed showcase designed around the philosophy of “Life Amidst Wilderness.” Attended by investors, media, influencers and guests from across Bengaluru, the event’s vibrant atmosphere was heightened by the active presence of teams from Radio City and Radio Indigo.

The launch event immersed families and nature-seeking buyers in cultural dance performances, traditional culinary experiences, childhood games, and nature-inspired activities. A key highlight of the evening was a wilderness-inspired musical showcase featuring more than 100 Djembe drums played together, creating a rhythmic forest atmosphere across the property.

Guests also took guided property tours and explored a heritage-inspired model home, offering a clear glimpse into the envisioned lifestyle. The overall experience seamlessly blended nature, culture, hospitality and leisure, creating a memorable environment for families and nature-seeking buyers.

Speaking about the launch experience, T.Thimmegowda & Brothers, Directors & Founders of Megha Landmark Estates, said: “We wanted people to truly experience the feeling behind Country Homes Harohalli instead of just visiting a project site. From traditional food and childhood games to nature trails and cultural performances, every element of the launch was curated to reflect the slower, more meaningful countryside lifestyle we are trying to create here.”

Speaking about the vision behind the project and the larger philosophy of Triguna Country Homes, Raghunath Reddy Bhattagiri, Co-founder & MD, Triguna Projects said, “At Triguna Country Homes, our philosophy has always been centered around hospitality-integrated countryside living. We believe premium farmland communities today must offer more than just land ownership. They should deliver lifestyle, wellness and long-term value together. With Country Homes Harohalli, we are bringing that same DNA forward through the integration of a planned 3-acre luxury boutique resort within the community, allowing residents to experience the best of both worlds; the calmness of nature alongside curated hospitality and modern comfortsThis integration also helps ensure better upkeep, stronger infrastructure, long-term value and stronger appreciation potential for the community. ”

Country Homes-Harohalli offers approximately 135 premium farm plots ranging from 6,000 to 10,000 sq. ft., with prices starting from ₹70 lakhs. A planned 3-acre luxury boutique resort within the gated community will seamlessly combine private green spaces with curated lifestyle and

hospitality experiences. Complementing this are thoughtfully curated nature-led features, including Miyawaki forest, a 2-acre lake, artificial waterfalls, fruit orchards, pottery zones and a vegetable village, creating a lifestyle deeply connected to nature. Supporting these experiences is a robust infrastructure framework featuring solar-powered street lighting, professionally developed internal roads, advanced security systems, and long-term maintenance services, ensuring residents enjoy the perfect balance of natural tranquility and modern comfort.

While this unique hospitality integration sets a new benchmark for internal community design, the underlying asset appreciation is further accelerated by the region’s strategic connectivity.

Highlighting the location’s long-term investment potential, Sachin Kumar Bankapur, Director, Triguna Famrs Pvt. Ltd. added, “Harohalli is one of the few locations near Bengaluru that still retains its raw natural character and forest surroundings. As connectivity and demand for low-density living continue to grow, we believe this region will emerge as a highly sought-after destination for lifestyle and land investments. Our vision was to create more than just a farmplot community; we wanted to build a space where people can reconnect with nature while still enjoying the comforts of modern living.”

Harohalli sits at the intersection of Bengaluru’s key growth corridors, anchored by the NICE Road, STRR and upcoming IRR to provide seamless access to major employment hubs like Electronic City, Bidadi and the upcoming KHIR City. Tthe proposed second international airport corridor near Kanakapura Road strongly positions the region for high-growth, long-term asset appreciation.

Country Homes Harohalli shows how new age farmlands are becoming a smart investment near Bengaluru. By combining professional maintenance and a luxury resort layout right next to a peaceful forest, the project gives buyers a secure and high-end countryside getaway. This approach changes how people look at owning farmland, turning a simple plot of land into a valuable lifestyle asset.

About Triguna Country Homes

Triguna Country Homes is a Bengaluru-based real estate developer specializing in plotted developments in high-potential growth corridors. The company focuses on delivering well-planned layouts, transparent dealings, and long-term investment value for its customers.

Media Contact

Triguna Country Homes

Sy no 912/2B1, Mallasandiram Village

Bennangur, Denkanikottai Tq.

Krishnagiri – 635 107

Telephone no: +91 78169 99111

Email id: info@trigunaprojects.com.

Website: trigunacountryhomes.com