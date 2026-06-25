Bond Rees Launches Comprehensive Litigation Support Services to Give Legal Teams the Investigative Edge They Need to Win

London, UK, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Bond Rees, the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, has announced the formal launch of its dedicated Litigation Support Services — a full-spectrum investigative capability designed to work alongside solicitors, barristers, in-house legal teams, and litigation funders at every stage of the legal process. From pre-action intelligence gathering and asset tracing through to post-judgment enforcement and international evidence collection, the service provides legal professionals with the independently verified, evidentially robust intelligence that can make the decisive difference between a case that succeeds and one that falls short.

“Litigation is won and lost on evidence, and the quality of that evidence depends entirely on the quality of the investigation that produced it,” said Aaron Bond, director of Bond Rees. “Legal teams are skilled in constructing and arguing a case — but the ground-level investigative work that underpins the strongest cases requires a completely different set of skills, tools, and experience. Our Litigation Support Services exist to provide exactly that, working as a seamless extension of the legal team from the earliest pre-action stages right through to enforcement of a final judgment.”

The breadth and complexity of modern litigation demands investigative support across a wide and interconnected range of disciplines. Bond Rees has structured its Litigation Support Services to address each of those disciplines comprehensively, ensuring that legal teams have access to the intelligence they need at every critical juncture of proceedings.

Pre-Action Asset Intelligence: Informing a Freezing Order Application

Before proceedings are issued, establishing the true nature and location of a respondent’s assets is frequently essential to determining whether a freezing order application is viable and how it should be framed. Bond Rees conducts thorough pre-action asset intelligence investigations — identifying property holdings, business interests, financial accounts, vehicles, and associated entities across domestic and international jurisdictions — providing legal teams with the evidential foundation needed to make a compelling and well-informed application to the court. Acting swiftly and discreetly at this stage can be the difference between preserving assets that can satisfy a judgment and pursuing a respondent who has had time to dissipate or conceal them.

Witness Location: Serving Process on an Evasive Defendant

Locating individuals who are actively evading service of process is one of the most common and frustrating obstacles faced by litigation teams. Bond Rees applies a combination of open-source intelligence, field investigation, and proprietary tracing resources to locate evasive defendants, witnesses, and third parties — whether they have simply moved without leaving a forwarding address or are making a deliberate and sustained effort to remain undetected. The agency’s process serving capability ensures that once located, documents are served professionally, promptly, and with a full record of service that satisfies the requirements of the court.

Witness Background Investigation: Assessing Credibility Before Trial

The credibility of a witness can determine the outcome of proceedings. Bond Rees conducts comprehensive background investigations into witnesses — examining financial history, previous litigation involvement, regulatory conduct, criminal records, and the consistency between their stated background and independently verified facts. Where a witness’s account or character is likely to be challenged at trial, having an independent intelligence assessment of their history and credibility allows legal teams to prepare with far greater confidence — and to confront inconsistencies from a position of knowledge rather than supposition.

Corporate Intelligence: Investigating the Counterparty’s True Position

In commercial litigation, understanding the true financial, operational, and reputational position of the counterparty is essential to informing both litigation strategy and settlement decisions. Bond Rees conducts deep corporate intelligence investigations into counterparties — examining their actual financial health, the structure and ownership of associated entities, undisclosed liabilities, regulatory history, and the background of key individuals within the business. This intelligence enables legal teams to assess the realistic prospects of recovery, identify hidden assets, anticipate tactical moves, and negotiate from a position of genuine knowledge rather than reliance on information the counterparty has chosen to provide.

Surveillance Evidence: Undermining a Personal Injury Claim in Defended Proceedings

Fraudulent and exaggerated personal injury claims represent a significant and growing cost to insurers, businesses, and the wider legal system. Where a claimant’s account of their injuries or limitations is suspected to be inaccurate or deliberately overstated, Bond Rees deploys experienced surveillance operatives to conduct covert, legally compliant observations that capture the claimant’s actual activities and capabilities. Timestamped video and photographic evidence gathered by Bond Rees investigators has proven decisive in defended proceedings — providing irrefutable documentary proof that directly contradicts inflated claims and delivers the outcome that the evidence demands.

Post-Judgment Enforcement: Debtor Asset Investigation

Obtaining a judgment is one challenge. Enforcing it is another. Bond Rees works extensively with judgment creditors and their legal teams to identify the assets of debtors who are failing or refusing to satisfy court orders — locating property, financial accounts, business interests, vehicles, and other realisable assets that can be the subject of enforcement action. Where debtors have attempted to conceal or transfer assets in anticipation of a judgment, the agency’s asset tracing specialists follow the trail through complex structures and across jurisdictions, building the intelligence picture that enforcement lawyers need to take effective action.

Beyond these core case types, the full scope of the Bond Rees Litigation Support Investigation Services extends across several further disciplines that together provide legal teams with end-to-end investigative coverage throughout the lifecycle of a case.

Asset Tracing for Litigation and Enforcement provides comprehensive identification and verification of assets across all classes and jurisdictions — from domestic property and business shareholdings to offshore financial structures, cryptocurrency holdings, and assets held through nominee arrangements. Witness Location and Tracing services extend across the full range of individuals whose whereabouts are required for legal proceedings — including missing beneficiaries, absconded debtors, and individuals whose evidence is critical to the outcome of a case. Fraud Investigation for Litigation brings specialist financial and operational investigative capability to cases involving suspected fraud — building the evidential record that legal proceedings require to the highest standards of admissibility. International Evidence Gathering and Overseas Intelligence enables legal teams to pursue cases with cross-border dimensions, deploying Bond Rees’s global network of in-country partners to gather evidence, locate individuals, and verify information across jurisdictions where domestic investigation capability would otherwise be unavailable.

“The litigation landscape has never been more complex, and the demands placed on legal teams have never been greater,” Bond explained. “The difference between a well-evidenced case and a poorly evidenced one is frequently not a matter of legal argument — it is a matter of investigative quality. Our role is to ensure that the legal teams we work with have access to the best possible intelligence at every stage, gathered to the highest evidential standards, and delivered in a format that is immediately usable in proceedings.”

Bond Rees operates to a strict framework of legal compliance across all investigative activity, ensuring that every piece of evidence gathered meets the requirements for admissibility and can withstand scrutiny in any forum — from employment tribunals and civil courts to criminal proceedings and international arbitration. The agency works under instruction from solicitors and legal teams, maintaining clear lines of privilege and professional accountability throughout every engagement.

“Litigation support is not a peripheral service for us — it is a core and deeply established part of what we do,” Bond added. “We have worked alongside some of the country’s most experienced legal practitioners on cases of the greatest complexity and consequence. Whether the requirement is to locate a single evasive individual, trace assets across multiple jurisdictions, or build a comprehensive intelligence picture of a counterparty before a major commercial dispute, our investigators bring the same standard of professionalism, discretion, and evidential rigour to every instruction. Because in litigation, the quality of the investigation is ultimately the quality of the case.”

For more information about the Bond Rees Litigation Support Services, visit www.bondrees.com or call 0800 002 9468.

About Bond Rees Bond Rees is the UK’s leading private investigations and corporate intelligence agency, with a nationwide network of experienced investigators. The agency specialises in delivering actionable intelligence and evidence for individuals, law firms, and businesses, with a reputation built on discretion, professionalism, and results.

Press Contact:

Aaron Bond

bondrees@gmail.com

0800 002 9468

https://www.bondrees.com