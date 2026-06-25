Hikeminds Solutions Launches Slottwise: An All-in-One Clinic Appointment & Management App

New SaaS platform helps clinics in India streamline scheduling, patient records, and revenue tracking from a single dashboard.

Coimbatore, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Hikeminds Solutions today announced the launch of Slottwise, an all-in-one clinic appointment and management application built to simplify day-to-day operations for clinics, doctors, and healthcare administrators across India. Slottwise brings appointment scheduling, patient records, doctor management, billing, and reporting together into a single, intuitive dashboard, eliminating the need for clinics to juggle multiple disconnected tools and paper-based registers.

Designed specifically for the workflows of Indian clinics and healthcare practices, Slottwise gives front-desk staff, doctors, and clinic administrators real-time visibility into appointments, patient volumes, pending actions, and revenue — all from one screen.

Key Features

Unified Dashboard: A single view of daily appointments, total patients, pending tasks, and revenue — no more switching between spreadsheets and registers.

Smart Appointment Scheduling: Book, reschedule, and track appointments in real time, reducing no-shows and front-desk bottlenecks.

Patient Management: Centralized patient records that are easy to search, update, and retrieve across visits.

Doctor & Staff Coordination: Manage multiple doctors and their schedules from one place, keeping every provider’s day organized.

Payments & Revenue Tracking: Monitor clinic revenue and pending payments at a glance, with clear daily and historical summaries.

Reporting: Built-in reports give clinic owners the operational insight needed to make faster, better decisions.

“Clinics in India are still running on a patchwork of registers, spreadsheets, and phone calls. Slottwise was built to change that — giving every clinic, regardless of size, a single, simple system to manage appointments, patients, and revenue without the operational chaos,” said a spokesperson for Hikeminds Solutions.

Availability

Slottwise is available now for clinics across India. More information, including product details and demo requests, is available at hikemindssolutions.com/slottwise.html.

About Hikeminds Solutions

Hikeminds Solutions is a technology company building practical SaaS products for healthcare and service businesses, with operations spanning India, Singapore, and Dubai. Its portfolio includes Slottwise, a clinic appointment and management platform.

Media Contact

Hikeminds Solutions

Email: contact@hikemindssolutions.com

Website: hikemindssolutions.com/slottwise.html