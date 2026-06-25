West USA Realty of Prescott and Pony 4 Precious Charity Support 2026 Prescott Frontier Days With Cowboy Mike and Winston Book Donations

Prescott, Arizona, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — West USA Realty of Prescott and Pony 4 Precious, a local 501(c)(3) charity, are proud to support the 2026 Prescott Frontier Days and the World’s Oldest Rodeo by donating eight complete sets of the Cowboy Mike and Winston children’s book series by Prescott author Michael Eastwood.

The donated book sets will be presented to the Mutton Bustin’ winner each night of the rodeo, giving young riders a special keepsake to celebrate their big moment in the arena.

Prescott Frontier Days has long been one of Arizona’s most beloved traditions. Families, rodeo fans, cowboys, cowgirls, and visitors from across the country gather each year to celebrate western heritage, community pride, and the spirit of Prescott. For West USA Realty of Prescott and Pony 4 Precious, this donation is a natural way to support children, families, literacy, and the local community.

Michael Eastwood, also known as “Cowboy Mike,” is the author of the Cowboy Mike and Winston children’s book series. The books follow the adventures of Cowboy Mike and Winston the miniature pony, sharing fun stories, western values, kindness, learning, and a love for animals. Through Pony 4 Precious, the books have become part of a larger mission to support children, encourage reading, and give back to families throughout the Prescott area.

“We love supporting Prescott Frontier Days because it brings families together and celebrates everything that makes this community so special,” said Michael Eastwood. “The Mutton Bustin’ kids are brave, fun, and full of energy. Giving each nightly winner a set of Cowboy Mike and Winston books is a small way to celebrate them and encourage their love of reading.”

West USA Realty of Prescott has deep roots in the local community and continues to support events, charities, families, children, and organizations across Yavapai County. As a Prescott real estate brokerage, the company believes community service is part of doing business the right way.

Pony 4 Precious was created to support children through education, literacy, scholarships, and community outreach. The charity has donated thousands of books to children and continues to use the Cowboy Mike and Winston series to promote reading and positive learning experiences.

The 2026 Prescott Frontier Days and the World’s Oldest Rodeo are expected to bring strong community excitement, with rodeo events, family activities, western traditions, and visitors filling Prescott with energy. The Mutton Bustin’ event is always a crowd favorite, giving young children the chance to experience the thrill of rodeo in a fun and memorable way.

By donating eight sets of children’s books, West USA Realty of Prescott and Pony 4 Precious hope to create a special connection between the rodeo, young readers, and Prescott’s western heritage.

This effort also reflects the shared mission of West USA Realty of Prescott and Pony 4 Precious: support the community, celebrate families, encourage children, and give back where it matters most.

For families attending the 2026 Prescott Frontier Days, the nightly Mutton Bustin’ winners will leave with more than a rodeo memory. They will take home stories from Cowboy Mike and Winston, written right here in Prescott, Arizona.

About West USA Realty of Prescott

West USA Realty of Prescott is a locally focused real estate brokerage serving Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, Dewey-Humboldt, Paulden, Williamson Valley, and the greater Yavapai County real estate market. The brokerage supports buyers, sellers, real estate agents, and the community with local knowledge, professional service, and a commitment to giving back. Each office is independently owned and operated,

West USA Realty of Prescott

231 N. Marina Street

Prescott, Arizona 86301

Phone: 928-636-1500

Website: www. westusaofprescott.com

About Pony 4 Precious

Pony 4 Precious is a 501(c)(3) charity founded to support children through literacy, education, scholarships, and community outreach. Through the Cowboy Mike and Winston children’s book series, Pony 4 Precious helps place books into the hands of children while promoting reading, kindness, and western values.

Website: www.pony4precious.org

About Michael Eastwood, Author of Cowboy Mike and Winston

Michael Eastwood, known as “Cowboy Mike,” is a Prescott, Arizona, children’s book author and creator of the Cowboy Mike and Winston book series. His stories celebrate Winston the miniature pony, life at Blue Mountain Ranch, family values, learning, and the joy of reading.

Media Contact

Michael Eastwood

West USA Realty of Prescott

Pony 4 Precious

Phone: 928-636-1500

Website: www. westusaofprescott.com

Charity Website: www.pony4precious.org