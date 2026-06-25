ClimAIteTRACK: Revenue and Benefit Generation Spotlight

TORONTO, Canada, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — 2025 was another banner year for climate related insurance losses, topping US$107 billion globally and resulting in economic losses nearing US$220 billion (Swiss Re), putting it just below last year’s record breaking totals and keeping it in the top 5 of costliest years. Hurricane type storms and wildfires are the major drivers of these losses and are caused by increasing oceanic temperatures, a result of human created climate change. For insurance businesses, mitigating these losses comes from premium revenue management, the costs clients pay to insure their residential and commercial properties and assets. With the environmental outlook not improving, it is up to carriers to underwrite individual clients effectively and using data driven climate assessments that are location specific can give insurance businesses the information they need to make better business decisions. ClimAIteTRACK is an all in one insurance management solution that generates region specific assessment, giving insurers a clear picture of past exposure and potential future risk for an individual location. Aside from data benefits, the technology generates opportunities in several facets of the business.

Data Driven Climate Assessments for Business

ClimAIteTRACK is a next generation data analytics technology that generates detailed climate assessment reports for specific locations. Assessments are created using proprietary API weather metric pulls, historical data and layered analytics to generate an Environmental Assessment Grade (EAG) and Climate Volatility Index (CVI) for the target region. The EAG is a points based system that outputs an easy to identify letter grade, a corresponding industry rating and commentary on the result. The CVI is a percent relative to the increasing metrics and statistics calculated during the analysis process. While complex to calculate, the EAG and CVI simplify the results to show past environmental exposure and potential future risk to the area being assessed. This simplified assessment system gives insurance businesses a better understanding of the climate landscape of a specific location and make better business decisions for that particular client.

Operational Benefits for Businesses and their Clients

ClimAIteTRACK is designed as an insurance management tool and is used to assess residential and commercial client past exposure and potential future risk to climate causing damage. The EAG and CVI are used to assess the specific location of the client and apply appropriate premium adjustments. This automated process helps businesses be more efficient and accurate in determining premiums for low, medium and high risk clients. ClimAIteTRACK features a Dynamic Premium Pricing Model mode (DPPM) that enables insurers the ability to offer a dynamically priced product in higher risk areas. This feature generates more premium revenue opportunities with bi-annual, quarterly or monthly reporting and assessments. ClimAIteTRACK’s offers a secondary benefit with client facing marketing elements and messaging that deliver transparency on EAG and CVI assessments and premium adjustments, building stronger connections to the client and positively influencing brand reputation. Client elements are automated and can be integrated into any paper or e-billing system.

Revenue Models for ClimAIteTRACK

ClimAIteTRACK is designed for businesses and aside from API data costs, is a low overhead technology that is self reliant and can be remotely supported. Platform owners can see revenue streams generated on a per-report basis, with charges offloaded to the insurance business, their regional brokers / franchisers and the client themselves. As of Q3 / 2026, ideal per-report cost is in the $3 – $7 range and can be optimized based on volume. Monthly bulk access can be negotiated based on the organization’s own reporting needs. ClimAIteTRACK analytics are modular and can be customized to the specific needs of the business, creating further revenue opportunities through integration and customization charges. Use of the DPPM function can further increase revenue streams as reporting frequency increases under this feature. Depending on data loading needs of the client, setup fees can be implemented when creating new accounts and linking data sources to the platform. Businesses that desire the technology on their servers could realize additional integration and setup fees.

The Current Business Landscape

The outlook for severe weather and the impact on the insurance industry is ‘cloudy’ and carriers can turn to technology to provide crucial data analytics when managing key sources of revenue such as client premiums. Using technology such as ClimAIteTRACK can bring a host of benefits to the table with localized assessments that help make better and more frequent positive adjustments and functions such as DPPM enable carriers to offer dynamic products to clients where suited. Revenue generation from ClimAIteTRACK comes in 2 forms, increasing premium revenue and per-report charges that are offloaded to franchisers, brokers and clients. Platform owners can also realize significant income from integration charges for the technology, DPPM functionality and the client-facing data elements that deliver secondary benefits to the insurer. ClimAIteTRACK is currently in its second generation and can be trialed at the Evaluation Portal. Access: https://traveltechnologysolutions.net/EvalPortal/#ctrack