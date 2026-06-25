2026 Award Recipients Announced, Celebrating Excellence in Film, Art, and Emerging Media

Los Angeles, CA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — The 17th Annual New Media Film Festival® has announced its 2026 award winners, spotlighting groundbreaking creators whose work pushes the boundaries of story, culture, and technology. Founded and directed by Susan Johnston, the festival continues its mission of honoring stories worth telling since 2009—across all cultures, all ages, and all media.

This year’s lineup brought together an extraordinary range of voices, from tribal storytellers and first‑time filmmakers to Broadway alumni, Emmy® winners, and music legends. Their work spans film, animation, immersive media, podcasts, scripts, AI cinema, VR/AR, classic, and emerging narrative forms—reflecting the festival’s commitment to championing innovation and creative excellence. www.newmediafilmfestival.com

The Grand Prize Award is presented to Ish Meets A Mermaid (USA), directed by Jonathan Thunder, a multidisciplinary Ojibwe artist whose storytelling continues to redefine contemporary Indigenous cinema. The film was recognized for its exceptional craft, emotional depth, and visionary approach to narrative.

Festival founder Susan Johnston, a pioneering force at the intersection of film and technology, has spent more than two decades elevating creators working at the edge of what storytelling can be. Her leadership has positioned the New Media Film Festival® as a global catalyst for new ideas and a launchpad for artists shaping the future of media.

“When Susan Johnston speaks, everyone stops texting — including Academy members, studio heads, and content creators,” said Ilene Proctor of Great Mind Series. “She’s one of the pioneering, innovating wonders of the world.”

2026 Award Winners

GRAND PRIZE WINNER

Ish Meets A Mermaid — USA, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by Jonathan Thunder, an Ojibwe multidisciplinary artist. A whimsical short blending Indigenous storytelling with magical realism.

AI

Sunflowers — South Korea, World Premiere Directed by YongJik Lee. An AI themed narrative exploring technology, identity, and emotional resonance.

ANIMATION

The Adventures of The Sensokids — USA, World Premiere Directed by Kris Wimberly. A vibrant animated adventure designed to celebrate neurodiversity and sensory friendly storytelling.

ART

One Day the Sun Will Shine Only for You — Norway, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by Sámi artist Gjert Rognli. A poetic, visually striking art film rooted in Arctic landscapes and Indigenous identity.

CHILDREN

Kishta, the Black Cat — Israel, World Premiere Directed by Matan Yedidia. A charming children’s tale centered on curiosity, courage, and friendship.

DIGITAL COMIC

Halloween Girl – Gods and Monsters — USA Created by Emmy Winner Richard T. Wilson. A supernatural digital comic blending mystery, mythology, and teen driven heroism.

DOCUMENTARY

Is AI Gonna Get Better or Nah? — USA, World Premiere Directed by Nick Roth. A sharp, contemporary look at the promises and pitfalls of artificial intelligence.

FAITH & FAMILY

The Chapel Door — Malta, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by Aleksa Ristovic. A heartfelt story exploring redemption, community, and spiritual resilience.

FEATURE LENGTH

Turiya – The Life and Teachings of Ramana Maharshi — USA, World Premiere Directed by Leif Heimbold. A contemplative feature on the revered Indian sage and his philosophy of self realization.

GENERATIVE MIXED MEDIA

Pieces of Pittsburgh — USA, World Premiere Created by Christopher Ruane. A hybrid generative media project blending photography, AI, and urban storytelling.

METAVERSE / NFT

Signals of Light — Serbia, World Premiere Directed by Milena Todor Pantelic. A metaverse driven NFT experience exploring digital identity and illumination.

MICRODRAMA

My Husband’s Nephew Is My Guilty Pleasure — USA, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by Ivy Yu. A sharp, comedic micro drama about temptation, secrets, and messy modern relationships.

MUSIC / SONG

2 Can Play — USA, World Premiere Artist Ava Della Pietra (Broadway alumna), directed by Azzie Scott. A polished musical short blending pop sensibility with theatrical storytelling.

MUSIC VIDEO

What Is The Reason For It? — USA, Los Angeles Premiere Artist David Byrne (Talking Heads). Directed by Dustin Yellin, Ricardo Villavicencio, and David Byrne. A visually inventive piece merging performance, sculpture, and conceptual art.

NEW MEDIA

A Day (HARU) — South Korea, World Premiere Directed by Da Eun Kim. A new media narrative exploring time, memory, and emotional perception.

PILOT

Roots & Relics — USA, World Premiere Directed by Emmy Winner Matthew Avant. A series pilot blending adventure, archaeology, and cultural mystery.

PODCAST

We’re Alive: Descendants S2 — USA, World Premiere Directed by KC Wayland. A continuation of the acclaimed audio drama universe with cinematic sound design.

SCRIPT – TOP PROJECTS

Daisy & Jordan — World Premiere, by Johanna Beale Keller

Thanksgiving – An Extended Family in 3 Acts — World Premiere, by Brian Seth Hurst

The Legend of Iron Dog – by Andrea Park

Duper — by Jay Rath

SHORT

Happy Birthday, Dorif — World Premiere Directed by T.J. Williams, featuring 3x Emmy Nominee Mary Lou Belli & Emmy Nominee Lee Garlington.

SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE

Who’s the Host? — USA, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by Everett Kelsey & Eric Block. A socially conscious narrative examining accountability and community.

STEAM

Emergence in Marfa — USA, World Premiere Directed by Logan Woodyard. A STEAM driven exploration of art, science, and the surreal landscapes of Marfa, Texas.

STUDENT

Mother of Exiles — USA, World Premiere Directed by Owen Patrick Logan. A student film tackling themes of migration, identity, and belonging.

TRAILER

GhostedMD — Canada, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by 2x Emmy Winner Jarett Bellucci & Nafsika Antypas. A comedic medical mystery concept trailer.

VR

Dolphins of the Reef – USA

WEB SERIES

Neighborhood Watch — USA, Los Angeles Premiere Directed by Christin Jezak & Jonathan Stromberg. A comedic web series about community, chaos, and suburban surveillance.

The New Media Film Festival® continues to champion stories worth telling from all ages, all cultures, and all media. It remains one of the few events where a tribal elder’s oral tradition can premiere alongside an AI driven narrative, and where a first time filmmaker can share the spotlight with a Broadway veteran or a music icon. www.NewMediaFilmFestival.com.