215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling Launches 20% Independence Day Sale

Jenkintown, PA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling, a trusted remodeling company based in Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, has announced a limited-time Independence Day Sale offering homeowners 20% savings on qualifying kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and basement remodeling projects.

As homeowners continue investing in improvements that enhance comfort, functionality, and property value, the Independence Day promotion provides an opportunity to complete long-planned renovation projects while taking advantage of significant savings.

The limited-time offer is available to homeowners throughout Montgomery County and Bucks County, including Abington, Blue Bell, Bryn Mawr, Conshohocken, Edgmont, Elkins Park, Glenside, Willow Grove, Horsham, Jamison, Jenkintown, King of Prussia, Warrington, Huntingdon Valley, Doylestown, Chalfont, Newtown, Southampton, Yardley, North Wales, Lansdale, Hatboro, and surrounding Pennsylvania communities.

Kitchen remodeling continues to be one of the most valuable home improvement projects, helping homeowners improve functionality, storage, workflow, and overall home value. Modern kitchen renovations often include custom cabinetry, countertop installation, kitchen islands, upgraded lighting, and open-concept layouts designed to meet the needs of today’s families.

Bathroom remodeling projects are also in high demand as homeowners seek to create more comfortable, stylish, and functional spaces. Popular upgrades include custom showers, new vanities, tile installations, improved storage solutions, and accessibility features that enhance both convenience and long-term usability.

In addition to kitchen and bathroom remodeling, many homeowners are transforming unfinished basements into home offices, entertainment areas, fitness rooms, guest suites, and multi-purpose living spaces. Basement remodeling can significantly increase usable square footage while improving the overall value and functionality of a home.

“Our Independence Day Sale allows homeowners to invest in their homes while enjoying meaningful savings,” said a spokesperson for 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling. “Whether it’s a kitchen renovation, bathroom remodel, basement finishing project, or a complete home transformation, we are committed to delivering quality craftsmanship and exceptional customer service from design through completion.”

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling specializes in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, basement remodeling, custom cabinetry, countertop installation, flooring, and complete home renovation services. The company works closely with homeowners to create personalized remodeling solutions that combine attractive design, quality materials, and expert craftsmanship.

Known for its attention to detail and customer-focused approach, 215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling provides free estimates and comprehensive project planning to help homeowners confidently move forward with their renovation goals.

The Independence Day Sale is available for a limited time. Homeowners interested in upgrading their kitchens, bathrooms, or basements are encouraged to schedule a consultation early to secure promotional pricing before the offer expires.

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling is a Jenkintown, Pennsylvania-based remodeling company specializing in kitchen remodeling, bathroom remodeling, and basement remodeling services. Serving homeowners throughout Montgomery County and Bucks County, the company is dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship, personalized service, and beautiful results that enhance both the value and enjoyment of every home.

Contact Information

215Mercury Kitchen & Bath Remodeling

📍 Jenkintown, PA

📞 (215) 637-2879

🌐 https://215mercury.com/

💰 Current Remodeling Offers: https://215mercury.com/discount/