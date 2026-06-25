All Colorado Surfaces Raises the Bar for Gym Floor Resurfacing and Hardwood Flooring in Denver

DENVER, CO, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — All Colorado Surfaces LLC, a local and BBB accredited flooring contractor with more than 25 years of experience working with residents and commercial clients in the Denver Metro area, would like to inform you about the expansion of its Sports & Recreation Division, which offers complete services of professional gym floor resurfacing, hardwood gym floor refinishing and hardwood flooring installation in Colorado.

Due to an increasing number of requests for high-quality athletic surfaces in the Denver area, All Colorado Surfaces LLC can be considered as your contractor of choice providing exceptional quality and reliability in professional services such as gym floor resurfacing, hardwood gym floor refinishing and hardwood flooring installation in athletic facilities and schools throughout the state of Colorado.

A Complete Solution for Every Sports Surface Need

The heart of the sports department of All Colorado Surfaces is a wide range of services aimed at dealing with each stage of life of the gym floor. It can be either the construction of a new facility or refurbishment of the old wooden floor. Services provided include:

Gym Floor Resurfacing: Professional gym floor resurfacing from Colorado Surfaces is an excellent solution to rejuvenate a hardwood floor that has been exposed to intense physical activities for many years. Through resurfacing, all scuff marks, lack of shine, and damage on the surface are effectively corrected by bringing back the court close to its original state.

Hardwood Gym Floor Refinishing: In cases where there are deeper gouges and scratches or even excessive wear on the floor, the company’s hardwood gym floor refinishing technique involves sanding the floor until new wood is exposed and applying a finishing coat, which leaves the gym looking as good as new. The lines of the court are repainted with each refinishing job.

Hardwood Flooring Installation: If your facility needs a brand-new floor installed, then All Colorado Surfaces can take care of your hardwood flooring needs through their installation services utilizing top-notch flooring material made to provide safety, durability, and professional grade playing conditions. Maple hardwood floors are preferred for sporting arenas due to their even bounces and durable nature.

Ongoing Hardwood Gym Maintenance & Repair: Facility protection is not something that ends once the surface is installed. Colorado Surfaces offers regular maintenance programs, recoating, and specific repairs to ensure that your gym floor is protected, polished, and ready for games all year round.

Beyond the Gym: A Full-Service Sports & Recreation Portfolio

The range of services provided by All Colorado Surfaces in terms of sports and recreation is much larger than just indoor gym floor resurfacing. In particular, the company offers services related to pickleball courts and tennis courts, as well as installation of outdoor basketball courts, sports turf, pool decks, court striping, inspections of bleachers and hoops, and even building stages. Such a wide range of skills allows making All Colorado Surfaces a perfect one-stop shop for any multi-purpose recreation center.

“Each and every sports surface has its own requirements — from activities performed on it to the safety standards and resistance required from it,” noted a representative of All Colorado Surfaces. “This is why we provide our services customized for the unique needs of each and every client, whether it is a recreation center that requires resurfacing of its gym floor or an athletic facility that requires installing new hardwood flooring.”

Trusted by Denver’s Homes and Businesses for Over 25 Years

It all started from the idea that quality spaces begin from the bottom up. Having been in operation for more than 25 years continuously in the Denver Metro, the company has established itself as the supplier of quality workmanship, reliability, custom-made flooring solutions that have withstood the test of time. It is the local business, fully licensed and having the satisfaction guarantee, which has helped the company earn its reputation in the form of the 4.8-star customer rating, as well as the position of one of the best flooring suppliers in Colorado.

Besides, while providing sports and recreational flooring services, the company supplies its customers with all kinds of flooring solutions, such as epoxy flooring, stained concrete, concrete overlays, power washing, and window cleaning for residential homes, retail shops, warehouses, office spaces, and many others. With its special attention to Southeast Aurora and Centennial, All Colorado Surfaces serves all Denver Metro area.

“Far from what I expected and couldn’t be happier with my purchase,” said Customer Jonathan. “Professional and efficient,” said Customer Clara, adding that “I always got regular updates”.

Schedule a Free Estimate Today

Sports facility managers, school administrators, and property owners across the Denver Metro area are encouraged to contact All Colorado Surfaces for a free estimation on gym floor resurfacing, hardwood gym floor refinishing, hardwood flooring installation, or any other sports or commercial flooring need. The team is available Monday through Saturday, 7 AM to 7 PM.

About All Colorado Surfaces LLC

All Colorado Surfaces LLC is a locally owned and licensed flooring company based in the Denver Metro area with over 25 years of experience in residential and commercial flooring. Specializing in gym floor resurfacing, hardwood gym floor refinishing, hardwood flooring, epoxy coatings, stained concrete, sports court installations, and more, the company serves clients across Southeast Aurora, Centennial, and the greater Denver region. All Colorado Surfaces is BBB-accredited and backed by a customer satisfaction guarantee.

Website: https://allcoloradosurfaces.com/

Phone: (303) 803-7960

Hours: Mon–Sat, 7:00 AM – 7:00 PM