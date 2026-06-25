Revolutionize Your Email Game: GainTools Unveils Effortless MSG to EML Converter!

London, United Kingdom, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — GainTools, a leading provider of data migration and email conversion solutions has announced the release of its powerful MSG to EML Converter. This simple to use Windows application is developed for individuals as well as business users and helps to convert Outlook MSG files into universally accepted EML format in a quick and precise manner without having Microsoft Outlook installed on the system.

With more organizations and individuals migrating their email platform, archiving important communications, or requiring greater access to email across various clients, MSG file conversion can be a tricky and time consuming process. GainTools MSG to EML Converter makes the whole process easy by providing a reliable and efficient solution that ensures the complete transfer of email data without any loss or modification.

Key Features

Batch Processing: Quickly convert individual files or whole folders of MSG files – no volume or size restrictions.

Quickly convert individual files or whole folders of MSG files – no volume or size restrictions. Full Data Retention: Retains attachments, formatting, headers and folder structure.

Retains attachments, formatting, headers and folder structure. Broad Compatibility: Thunderbird, Windows Live Mail, Apple Mail, eM Client and more support EML files.

Thunderbird, Windows Live Mail, Apple Mail, eM Client and more support EML files. No Outlook Needed: Open MSG files from Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013 and older versions.

Open MSG files from Outlook 2019, 2016, 2013 and older versions. Safe & Secure: Original files remain intact; free demo version available for testing.

“We designed our tool for real users who need reliable, no-nonsense solutions,” said a spokesperson for GainTools. “It removes technical barriers so anyone can transfer emails with confidence.”

Users love the ease of use:

“So easy to use. Kudos to the developers.” – Sylvester

“Converts multiple MSG files simultaneously. “Very satisfied.” – Frank

Minimum System Requirements: The software runs fine on Windows 10/11 (32-bit & 64-bit)

Availability

Download the tool now from: https://www.gaintools.com/msg/eml/

About GainTools

GainTools is the provider of reliable email conversion, backup, recovery and data migration tools used by thousands of users around the world. The company is dedicated to providing simple and reliable and affordable solutions to help users confidently organize and move their valuable data.

Media Contact

GainTools Software

Support: support@gaintools.com

Sales: sales@gaintools.com