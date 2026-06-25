GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Chiropractic Telehealth Program

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its Chiropractic Telehealth Program – a virtual care initiative providing evidence‑based musculoskeletal assessment, home exercise prescription, posture coaching, and lifestyle counseling through its secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform. The program is delivered by a network of licensed chiropractors and supports the millions of Americans suffering from chronic back pain, neck pain, and other musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions.

Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting an estimated 570 million people globally. In the United States, MSK conditions account for over 50% of all chronic health conditions and are among the most common reasons for healthcare utilization. Yet access to chiropractic care remains limited in rural areas, small towns, and underserved communities. GoTo Telemed’s program bridges this gap by connecting patients with licensed chiropractors through secure video consultations.

Comprehensive Virtual Chiropractic Services

Virtual Consultation and Assessment – Initial evaluations, follow‑up visits, and posture evaluations conducted via video calls. Chiropractors review health history, assess movement patterns, and identify musculoskeletal issues.

Home Exercise Prescription – Guided instruction in at‑home stretches, mobility exercises, and functional rehabilitation. Patients demonstrate movements in real time, with corrections made live.

Ergonomic and Lifestyle Coaching – Real‑time assessment of work‑from‑home setups, movement patterns, and daily activities. Chiropractors provide tailored recommendations to reduce injury risk and improve posture.

Nutritional and Self‑Management Guidance – Advice on nutrition, supplements, and pain management strategies to support recovery and long‑term spinal health.

“Chiropractic care is not limited to the adjustment table—it is also about education, empowerment, and long‑term management of spinal and musculoskeletal health,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our telehealth program extends the reach of licensed chiropractors, providing continuous care, exercise guidance, and ergonomic coaching to patients who otherwise might not have access to these essential services.”

Telehealth‑Enabled MSK Care: Clinical Evidence

A systematic review found that inter‑rater agreement between telehealth and in‑person diagnosis ranged from 40.7% for shoulder pain to 100% for lower limb MSK disorders. Research demonstrates that telehealth visits for musculoskeletal conditions are effective, especially when focused on movement education, exercise prescription, and functional rehabilitation. In cases where access to in‑person care is constrained, telehealth has been shown to be a feasible approach for the diagnosis of MSK conditions.

Addressing Critical Gaps in MSK Care

Barrier GoTo Telemed Solution

Geographic access to chiropractors Virtual consultations connect patients with licensed chiropractors regardless of location

Inadequate continuity of care Remote monitoring, posture tracking, and exercise corrections between in‑person visits

Limited patient education Real‑time ergonomic coaching and lifestyle guidance delivered via video

Inconsistent home exercise adherence Live demonstration and correction of stretches and mobility exercises

Fragmented MSK care Unified EHR consolidating all assessments, exercise logs, and progress notes

Availability

GoTo Telemed‘s Chiropractic Telehealth Program is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider. Most major insurance plans are accepted.

Licensed chiropractors interested in joining GoTo Telemed‘s provider network are invited to apply through the company‘s credentialing portal.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660