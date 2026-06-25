Founding Member Program Opens Doors to Business Growth, Visibility, and Strategic Connections

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP), a leading business networking organization dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, professionals, and business leaders, today announced the launch of its Founding Member 2.0 – Exclusive Membership Offer, a limited-time opportunity designed to reward early supporters with premium benefits, lifetime membership savings, and priority access to the organization’s expanding network of business events and professional development programs.

Available for a limited time and reserved for only a select number of participants, the Founding Member 2.0 program provides entrepreneurs, executives, small business owners, nonprofit leaders, and professionals with enhanced networking opportunities, increased business visibility, educational resources, and exclusive member-only privileges designed to accelerate business growth and meaningful professional relationships.

As business professionals continue seeking trusted communities that foster collaboration and innovation, WNFP’s Founding Member 2.0 initiative offers a unique opportunity to become part of an organization committed to supporting business success through strategic connections, educational programming, referrals, and community engagement.

Founding Members will receive exclusive benefits that extend beyond traditional networking opportunities, including early access to upcoming events, member-only promotional opportunities, discounts on marketing and sponsorship programs, business exposure through WNFP communication channels, referral incentives, and VIP access to select networking experiences. Members will also enjoy a discounted membership rate that remains locked in for as long as they maintain active membership, creating exceptional long-term value.

The program is part of WNFP’s ongoing mission to build stronger business communities by providing professionals with meaningful opportunities to connect, collaborate, and grow. Through networking events, educational workshops, leadership initiatives, and business development programs, the organization continues expanding its impact throughout Westchester County and beyond.

“The Founding Member 2.0 initiative is about recognizing professionals who believe in the power of relationships and community,” said Theresa Todman, Founder & CEO of Westchester Network for Professionals. “We wanted to create an opportunity that rewards early supporters with exceptional value while helping them build lasting connections that contribute to both personal and professional success.”

Todman added, “Today’s business environment requires more than exchanging business cards—it requires building authentic relationships, sharing resources, and creating opportunities together. Our Founding Members will be among the first to experience new programs, exclusive events, and expanded networking opportunities that support long-term business growth.”

“Westchester Network for Professionals has always focused on bringing people together through education, collaboration, and strategic partnerships,” Todman said. “Our Founding Member 2.0 program reflects that commitment by offering professionals a unique opportunity to invest in their future while becoming part of a thriving business community.”

The Founding Member 2.0 – Exclusive Membership Offer is available for a limited time and is restricted to a limited number of memberships. Once all available memberships have been claimed or the promotional period concludes, the opportunity will expire. Professionals interested in securing their Founding Member status are encouraged to enroll early to take advantage of the exclusive lifetime savings and premium member benefits.

For more information about the Founding Member 2.0 program or to become a Founding Member, visit the Westchester Network for Professionals membership page: https://www.wnfp.org/founding-member-20-offer.html or contact the organization directly at member-services@wnfp.org.

About Westchester Network for Professionals

Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a business networking organization dedicated to connecting entrepreneurs, professionals, executives, and community leaders through meaningful networking events, educational programs, strategic partnerships, and business development opportunities. The organization empowers individuals and organizations to grow through collaboration, visibility, professional education, and relationship-building while fostering a supportive business community that encourages innovation and success.