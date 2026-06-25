Jordan Hidalgo Continues to Elevate Visual Storytelling Through Award-Winning Filmmaking and Commercial Productions

New York, United States, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Jordan Hidalgo, an award-winning filmmaker, director, and producer, continues to make an impact in the film and commercial production industry through his commitment to creative storytelling, cinematic excellence, and innovative visual content.

Known for his work across commercials, documentaries, branded content, video series, and narrative films, Jordan Hidalgo has collaborated with leading brands including Lamborghini, Lexus, Captain Morgan, Chase, Purina, Bleacher Report, and the New York Jets. His ability to combine compelling narratives with high-quality production has helped organizations connect with audiences through meaningful and engaging visual experiences.

Throughout his career, Jordan Hidalgo has focused on producing content that goes beyond traditional marketing and entertainment. By blending strategic storytelling with cinematic creativity, he creates projects that leave a lasting impression while delivering measurable value for brands, organizations, and viewers.

One of Jordan Hidalgo’s most recognized narrative projects is the award-winning short film Superstar, starring Jamad Mays. The film screened at more than 40 film festivals between 2020 and 2022, earning multiple awards and nominations throughout its festival run. Superstar received recognition from respected film festivals, including the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival, Tallahassee Film Festival, Beverly Hills Film Festival, Montclair Film Festival, Queens World Film Festival, Richmond International Film Festival, and Morehouse College Human Rights Film Festival.

“Storytelling has always been at the center of everything I create,” said Jordan Hidalgo. “Whether it’s a commercial campaign, documentary, or narrative film, my goal is to connect with audiences through authentic stories and powerful visuals.”

As digital media continues to evolve, Jordan Hidalgo remains dedicated to exploring new creative opportunities while maintaining a strong focus on visual storytelling, audience engagement, and production excellence. His work reflects a passion for creating meaningful content that resonates across industries and platforms.

With a growing portfolio of commercial projects, branded campaigns, documentaries, and narrative films, Jordan Hidalgo continues to establish himself as a creative professional committed to delivering impactful visual experiences through film and media production.

About Jordan Hidalgo

Jordan Hidalgo is an award-winning filmmaker, director, and producer specializing in commercials, documentaries, branded content, video series, and narrative films. His work has featured collaborations with globally recognized brands and has earned recognition at film festivals across the United States. Through innovative storytelling and cinematic production, Jordan Hidalgo continues to create engaging visual content for brands, organizations, and audiences worldwide.

Media Contact

Jordan Hidalgo

Filmmaker, Director & Producer

Website: https://www.jordanhidalgo.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jordanhidalgofilm

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Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jordan23_films/