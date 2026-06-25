Sleek Bill Launches Sri Lanka Standard Invoice Template for VAT-Compliant Billing

Pune, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Sleek Bill just rolled out its Sri Lanka Standard Invoice Template, giving businesses an easy way to generate invoices that meet local VAT regulations. This feature brings invoices in line with what Sri Lankan tax authorities expect, taking a big headache out of compliance.

Tax compliance can trip up even the most organized business. Get an invoice wrong and you’re looking at accounting snags, annoying admin work, and maybe even trouble with the tax office. Sleek Bill gave us a template with all the fields we ‘d want customer info, supplier info, tax info, VAT info, invoice info, item description, quantities and prices, invoice number, and payment information.

With this updated template, preparing invoices is fast and automatic. Businesses can cut down on mistakes, stay consistent, and give their accounting teams exactly what they need without any fuss.

“Businesses want invoicing to be simple, but they also want to know they’re covered on compliance,” said Vicky Kalbande, Founder & CEO of Sleek Bill. “This Sri Lanka Standard Invoice Template does both. It helps teams produce professional invoices, ready for VAT, and cuts back on manual work.”

The template works for all sorts of industries—retail, wholesale, manufacturing, consulting, e-commerce, and more. No matter what you do, you can create clean, standardized invoices quickly, making things smoother for your team and your customers.

This launch is just part of Sleek Bill’s push to offer billing solutions tailored for businesses around the world. By building local standards right into their platform, they let companies stay focused on growth, not paperwork.

The Sri Lanka Standard Invoice Template is available now in Sleek Bill.

About Sleek Bill

Sleek Bill is trusted by businesses in over 170 countries worldwide. The platform beyond invoicing—it also handles inventory, quotes, accounting reports, multi-currency billing, and everyday business automation. Sleek Bill keeps adding features for local markets to help companies everywhere stay efficient and compliant.

To learn more, head over to SleekBill.com.

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