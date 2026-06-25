EFLOT Study Finds Brands Investing in AI Search Optimization Are Growing 3x Faster

As AI-generated answers reshape how customers discover information, EFLOT’s analysis finds that brands optimizing for AI visibility are gaining a measurable advantage in traffic quality, conversions, and digital growth.

BANGALORE, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Brands investing in AI Search Optimization are growing approximately three times faster in high-intent digital acquisition channels than brands relying primarily on traditional search visibility, according to a new analysis released by EFLOT.

The analysis reviewed published findings from multiple industry research firms and academic institutions. Collectively, the data points to a significant shift in how customers discover information and how brands earn visibility online.

Brands that secure citations within AI-generated answers are benefiting from substantially stronger commercial outcomes than brands focused exclusively on conventional search rankings.

Visitors arriving from AI search converted at twice the rate of traditional organic traffic while requiring significantly fewer sessions before conversion. A separate benchmark study across 12,500 search queries found AI-driven traffic converting approximately 4.4 times better than traditional organic search traffic.

The findings suggest that visibility within AI-generated answers is becoming an increasingly important driver of growth as search behavior evolves.

The shift is occurring alongside rapid adoption of AI-driven search experiences. As of Q1 2026, 98% of CMOs reported investing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), while AI referral traffic reached 1.08% of total web traffic across ten industries and 2.8% within the IT and technology sector.

At the same time, user behavior continues moving toward answer-first search experiences. By mid-2026, 60% of Google searches ended without a click. That figure increased to between 80% and 83% when AI Overviews appeared and reached 93% within Google’s AI Mode.

For organizations that fail to adapt, the impact is becoming increasingly visible. US organic search traffic declined 2.5% year-over-year as of January 2026, while publishers reported a 38% reduction in Google referral traffic. Additional studies also measured a 38% decline in organic clicks when AI Overviews were present.

EFLOT’s analysis found that traditional rankings alone no longer guarantee visibility within AI-generated answers. The overlap between Google’s top-10 rankings and AI Overview citations has declined from approximately 75% to between 17% and 38%. Additionally, 83% of AI Overview citations originate from pages that do not rank within Google’s traditional top 10 results.

AI systems evaluate content differently than traditional ranking algorithms, placing greater emphasis on content structure, clarity, supporting evidence, and topical relevance.

Statistical evidence emerged as one of the strongest factors influencing AI visibility, with content containing supporting statistics achieving approximately 41% greater visibility in AI-generated responses.

“For years, the primary objective was achieving higher rankings. Today, brands must also earn inclusion within AI-generated answers. The data shows that ranking and citation are no longer the same thing. A page can rank highly and still be overlooked by AI systems, while a well-structured, evidence-backed page from a smaller site may become a cited source”, said Ashok Veda, Co-Founder and Director of Eflot.

Veda added:

“The organizations seeing the strongest results are not abandoning SEO. They are expanding it. They are optimizing not only for search engines but also for the AI systems increasingly influencing how people research products, evaluate services, and make decisions.”

What This Report Means for Marketers

Based on the findings, EFLOT recommends that organizations:

Audit how AI platforms currently cite their brand and content.

• Track AI referral traffic separately from traditional organic traffic.

• Lead content with direct answers supported by credible evidence.

• Refresh high-value content regularly to maintain relevance.

• Build authoritative brand mentions across trusted digital sources.

• Treat AI Search Optimization as a complement to, not a replacement for, traditional SEO.

As AI-generated discovery continues to expand, the ability to earn citations may become as important as the ability to earn rankings.

Note: EFLOT analyzed publicly available research published during Q1 and Q2 2026 from Conductor, ConvertMate, BrightEdge, Ahrefs, and academic researchers from Princeton University, Georgia Tech, IIT Delhi, ISB, and Carnegie Mellon University. Selected findings referenced in this analysis were drawn from publicly available research published by these organizations during 2026.

About EFLOT

EFLOT is a digital marketing and growth consulting firm specializing in SEO, AI Search Optimization (AISO), Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), content strategy, and performance marketing. The company helps organizations improve discoverability across both traditional search engines and emerging AI-driven discovery platforms.

For more information, visit eflot.com.

Media Contact

Eflot – Digital Marketing Agency in Bangalore

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Email: service@eflot.com