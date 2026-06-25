Unicam CNC Expands Industrial Capabilities with New Machines for Global Leaders

Cape Town, South Africa, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — One of Southern Africa’s most seasoned CNC manufacturers, Unicam CNC, has strengthened its reputation for creativity, dependability, and custom engineering solutions by announcing the successful delivery of many new industrial CNC machines to internationally renowned businesses.

The company recently finished installing four new CNC machines for SAB InBev, the largest brewer in the world, with its headquarters located in Leuven, Belgium. This accomplishment demonstrates Unicam CNC’s capacity to satisfy the exacting global standards demanded by multinational firms, guaranteeing accuracy, effectiveness, and longevity in high-volume production settings. The confidence in African-built machinery to compete on a global scale is demonstrated by SAB InBev’s investment in Unicam CNC technology.

Additionally, Milkor, a South African military company known for its Milkor MGLs, 40mm multiple grenade launchers, which are used in over 50 nations, received one new CNC machine from Unicam CNC. With state-of-the-art indigenous technology, the machine will support Milkor’s sophisticated production processes for land, air, and sea applications, significantly bolstering South Africa’s military sector.

Additionally, Vesconite Bearings, a pioneer in specialist thermoplastic polymers, received a new CNC machine from Unicam CNC. Excellent bearing materials are needed for Vesconite’s harsh operating circumstances, and Unicam CNC’s industrial-grade solutions offer the accuracy and durability required to uphold their stellar reputation worldwide.

These projects show how Unicam CNC can customise solutions for a variety of industries, including advanced materials, drinks, and defence. African-built technology can comfortably compete on the global arena because every machine is designed and produced locally in accordance with international standards.

The technical team leader of Unicam CNC, Alan Welsford, underlined the company’s mission: Decades of practical expertise are the foundation of their history of creating and producing more than 5,000 automated devices in Southern Africa. To provide custom CNC solutions that maximise productivity, cut expenses, and improve production performance, they work closely with clients to comprehend their particular needs.

The core of Unicam CNC’s philosophy is still reliability. The business presents itself as a reliable engineering partner in addition to a manufacturer. Unicam CNC guarantees that customers can rely on their machines to meet production deadlines, reduce downtime, and achieve notable revenue development through open procedures, positive communication, and exceptional technical support.

Unicam CNC continues to show its capacity for innovation and adaptation with this most recent batch of deliveries, providing industrial strength and cutting-edge technology developed in Africa. The company’s dedication to promoting manufacturing excellence across numerous industries is shown in its growing array of bespoke CNC machines. To learn more about their services, visit their website at https://unicamcnc.com/

About Unicam CNC

With more than 5,000 machines designed, shipped, and constructed to date, Unicam CNC is among the most seasoned CNC teams in Southern Africa. The team, led by Alan Welsford, has experience with everything from aluminium CNC extrusion machining facilities to highly automated packaging systems. Unicam CNC machines, manufactured in Africa in accordance with international standards, are the epitome of industrial might and cutting-edge technology.

The company is committed to offering cutting-edge, customised CNC solutions that maximise productivity, cut expenses, and improve production performance. Its aim is centred on reliability, with an unwavering dedication to creating long-lasting partnerships through exceptional technical assistance, open procedures, and a focus on reducing downtime.