Las Vegas, NV, United States, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Nobody notices infrastructure when it’s doing its job. A chain that confirms blocks on schedule, an RPC endpoint that responds in milliseconds, a node that stays up through a traffic spike, none of that makes headlines. What does make headlines is the opposite: a launch that stalls, an endpoint that times out, a custom chain that can’t move past the pilot stage because the plumbing underneath was never built for scale.

Goodfirms has released its 2026 rankings of the top blockchain infrastructure software, put together to help teams find providers whose nodes, APIs, and chain tooling can take a real production load, not just a controlled test.

Where Most Networks Actually Run Into Trouble

The infrastructure layer rarely fails for dramatic reasons. It fails because a provider scaled the demo but not the deployment or because failover wasn’t tested until the day it was needed. As more companies launch their own L1S, L2S, and app chains—from DeFi protocols to prediction market platforms — the providers running the nodes and data layers behind them are under more pressure than the public-facing app ever is. Get this layer wrong, and everything built on top of it inherits the risk.

Goodfirms’ list draws on verified client reviews and real usage patterns, so teams get a shortlist grounded in actual deployments rather than another feature checklist.

How This Year’s List Came Together

Each platform on the list earned its spot through consistent feedback from users running it in live environments, not just product claims.

A Senior Analyst at Goodfirms summed up the shift:

“Running infrastructure used to mean keeping a node online and calling it done. Now it means absorbing cross-chain traffic, scaling without notice, and recovering quietly when something breaks, before anyone building on top even feels it.” — Senior Analyst, Goodfirms

Whether you’re comparing options for the first time or re-evaluating a provider you’ve outgrown, these ten names keep surfacing for the same reason: they hold up once real traffic hits them.

Polygon Labs Caldera Supra RedStone Conduit BlockSec Quicknode EigenCloud Celestia Labs Chronicle Labs

Track record and network size won’t tell you everything you need to know. Before committing to any of them, here’s what’s worth checking for yourself:

What to Check Before You Commit

Uptime under pressure — does the network keep producing blocks and responding to API calls when traffic surges, not just on a quiet day

Room to scale — can the infrastructure absorb growing transaction volume and additional chains without forcing a rebuild

Tooling that doesn’t get in the way — SDKs, RPC access, and documentation solid enough that you spend your time building, not debugging the infrastructure itself

A real path back online — protection against attacks and data loss, paired with recovery that doesn’t leave a network down for hours

Picking Infrastructure That Won’t Buckle Later

A startup spinning up its first node and an enterprise running a custom chain at scale are solving different problems, but both are betting on infrastructure they’ll depend on long after launch day. Goodfirms’ 2026 rankings give both a starting point, one built to be checked against a team’s own uptime, scaling, and support needs rather than taken as a final answer.

About Goodfirms

Goodfirms is the most trusted B2B review and rating platform, helping buyers make informed decisions through its detailed insights into IT companies and software solutions. The platform assists participating companies and software vendors in boosting user acquisition, market share, and brand visibility. Goodfirms currently features 140,000+ companies & software, 5,000+ featured partners, 80,000+ verified reviews, and 2,500+ validated surveys and resources.

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Sophia Jaden

Email: sophia@goodfirms.co

Website: https://www.goodfirms.co