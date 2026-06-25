TrustVare Enhances Contact Management with Powerful vCard Splitting Capabilities

London, United Kingdom, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — TrustVare, a leading provider of professional data management solutions, today unveiled the advanced capabilities of its Contacts Manager tool, engineered to simplify the handling of complex vCard (VCF) files. Say goodbye to import errors: TrustVare provides an effortless way for businesses and individuals to split large vCard files and keep their contact data organized and accessible.

One problem with large contact databases is that vCard files can become too large to import into regular email clients or mobile devices. This Contacts Manager solves this bottleneck with a solid “Split vCard” functionality. This enables users to separate one large VCF file with many contacts into smaller individual vCard files or smaller groupings of vCard files, guaranteeing smooth compatibility and simpler data management.

As a spokesperson for TrustVare said, “we understand that contact data is the lifeblood of professional communication. Our Contacts Manager was built to remove the technical friction of large file handling.

Main benefits of this Contacts Manager are:

Fast Splitting: Split large-sized VCF files into multiple individual vCard files in no time without any technical knowledge.

Split large-sized VCF files into multiple individual vCard files in no time without any technical knowledge. Data Integrity: Ensures that no data is lost or corrupted during data splitting. All contact fields and attributes are preserved.

Ensures that no data is lost or corrupted during data splitting. All contact fields and attributes are preserved. Universal Compatibility: Compatible with all vCard versions (v4.0, v3.0, v2.1) and integrates seamlessly with different platforms such as MS Outlook, Lotus Notes and Windows OS.

Compatible with all vCard versions (v4.0, v3.0, v2.1) and integrates seamlessly with different platforms such as MS Outlook, Lotus Notes and Windows OS. Batch Processing: Processes multiple VCF files in a batch, drastically reducing the time taken for data migration and organization.

Processes multiple VCF files in a batch, drastically reducing the time taken for data migration and organization. Stand-Alone Solution: No other software or plugins are necessary, ensuring a secure and independent environment for contact management.

This Contacts Manager is suitable for users of all skill levels, from small business to large enterprise. The software provides an easy-to-use interface that makes complex technical work easy to understand in simple steps.

This offers a free trial version of the software for users to experience its efficiency and check the split functionality before buying. To know more about Contacts Manager and download the trial version please visit: https://www.trustvare.com/contacts-manager/

About the company

This software is a technology company that specializes in providing premium software solutions for email migration, data conversion and file management. This is a committed to security, accuracy and user experience and is continually developing tools that make digital data management easier for users across the globe.

Media Contact:

TrustVare Support Team.

Email: support@trustvare.com

Website: https://www.trustvare.com/