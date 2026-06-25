GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Virtual Weight Management Program, Integrating GLP-1 Pharmacotherapy, Metabolic Health Coaching, and Remote Biometric Monitoring Nationwide

Helena, Montana, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, a nationwide integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients, today announced the launch of its comprehensive Virtual Weight Management Prram – a multidisciplinary service that combines board‑certified medical oversight, GLP‑1 pharmacotherapy, personalized nutrition counseling, and real‑time remote monitoring through its secure, HIPAA‑compliant platform.

Obesity affects 42.5% of U.S. adults aged 20 and older, according to the CDC, and drives serious health complications including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, and at least 13 types of cancer. Despite the availability of evidence‑based treatments, access to comprehensive obesity care remains fragmented.

Program Components

Medical Evaluation & Pharmacotherapy – Board‑certified physicians conduct virtual intake, evaluate metabolic and cardiovascular risk, and prescribe FDA‑approved anti‑obesity medications (AOMs) including semaglutide, tirzepatide, and other GLP‑1 receptor agonists. Dosing is individualized and titrated based on clinical response, with close remote monitoring to optimize outcomes and minimize side effects.

Virtual Metabolic Health Coaching – Registered dietitians and certified health coaches deliver weekly video sessions focused on behavior change, meal planning, portion control, and physical activity. The curriculum includes motivational interviewing to drive adherence and overcome barriers.

Remote Biometric Monitoring (RPM) – Patients receive cellular‑connected scales, blood pressure cuffs, and wearable fitness trackers. Data are transmitted automatically, enabling real‑time tracking of weight, BMI, blood pressure, and physical activity. Clinicians receive alerts for concerning trends such as inadequate weight response, excessive loss, or medication adherence gaps.

Personalized Nutrition & Meal Guidance – Individualized medical nutrition therapy (MNT) based on metabolic profile, medication effects, and food preferences. Guidance includes strategies to avoid protein‑energy malnutrition, mitigate GLP‑1 gastrointestinal side effects, and maintain muscle mass.

Integrated Behavioral Health Support – Access to licensed behavioral health specialists for patients struggling with emotional eating, binge eating, or weight‑related distress.

Care Coordination – Warm handoffs to cardiology, endocrinology, and bariatric surgery when indicated.

Clinical Evidence Supporting Virtual Weight Management

Studies demonstrate that telehealth‑delivered obesity care produces clinically significant outcomes. A virtual intervention combining obesity telemedicine with a GLP‑1 specific behavioral program elicited significant improvements in quality of life and eating behaviors. Telemonitoring and telehealth coaching enhance dietary weight loss interventions, and nursing telemedicine interventions are effective in promoting short‑term weight loss and lifestyle changes.

The program is available immediately nationwide. Patients may self‑refer or be referred by their primary care provider. Most major insurance plans are accepted.

Media Contact:

GoTo Telemed Media Relations

info@gototelemed.com

(660) 628-1660