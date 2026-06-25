Future Electronics Showcases Microchip Edge AI Solutions for Production-Ready Embedded Intelligence

Montreal, Canada, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is highlighting Microchip’s production-ready Edge AI solutions, designed to help developers accelerate the deployment of intelligent embedded systems with faster decision-making, lower latency, and enhanced data privacy.

As artificial intelligence continues to transform embedded applications, Edge AI enables machine learning models to run directly on devices rather than relying on cloud connectivity. By processing data locally, Edge AI systems deliver real-time responsiveness, improved reliability, and enhanced security for applications where performance and efficiency are critical.

Microchip’s Edge AI solutions combine optimized silicon, embedded machine learning models, and comprehensive development tools to simplify the transition from proof-of-concept to production. These integrated solutions help developers reduce design complexity while enabling intelligent, connected systems with lower power consumption and greater operational efficiency.

Designed to support a wide range of modern embedded AI applications, Microchip’s scalable Edge AI portfolio provides developers with the tools needed to implement advanced intelligence across industrial, consumer, and smart infrastructure designs.

Through this featured technology initiative, Future Electronics is helping engineers and developers discover practical Edge AI solutions that accelerate innovation and simplify the deployment of next-generation intelligent devices.

To learn more about Microchip Edge AI Solutions, visit the dedicated page.

About Future Electronics:

Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. The company’s award-winning customer service, comprehensive global supply chain programs, and industry leading engineering design expertise make it a strategic partner of choice for customers worldwide.

A WT Microelectronics company, Future Electronics is headquartered in Montreal, Canada, and operates in 44 countries and 159 offices. Its global footprint enables exceptional service and efficient, end to end supply chain solutions. The company is fully integrated and supported by a single IT infrastructure that provides real-time inventory visibility and seamless global operations, sales, and marketing capabilities.

For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###