CtrlX® Redefines the Corporate Training Program with Experiential Learning and Offsite Leadership Training

HYDERABAD, INDIA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — CtrlX®: A specialist in the management consulting and learning service sector that is fueled by a strong belief in its “Passion for Excellence” philosophy, CtrlX® is turning heads in the business environment with a revolutionary set of learning initiatives that do not end at just the classroom setting. From personalized corporate training programs to offsite leadership training sessions, CtrlX® is leading the way in preparing future leaders.

A Corporate Training Program Built for the Real World

What differentiates the CtrlX® training programs from all others is the company’s strict policy of never delivering anything but tailor-made programs. Every corporate training solution created by the firm is based on the detailed knowledge of the client’s industry environment, team dynamics and needs in terms of development. “The CtrlX team spends time getting to know our development needs, partner in developing the right learning solution for us, and deliver world-class programs,” said Wayne Unger, Vice President of Human Resources at Synchrony.

The training and development offerings of CtrlX® include a number of different intervention packages ranging from Design Thinking, Critical Thinking, Creativity and Innovation, Emotional Intelligence, Lean Six Sigma to Leadership Competence programs. Each and every training program offered by the CtrlX® delivers not only information, but brings about the real behavioral change that can be seen in everyday decision-making processes and business results.

The training & certification vertical of the firm is especially interesting for companies interested in developing the internal competencies and obtaining recognized global certifications. The learning journeys delivered by the CtrlX® can be either offline or virtual, as well as combined into the hybrid format.

Offsite Leadership Training That Shifts Mindsets, Not Just Skills

One of the most distinct offerings by CtrlX may very well be how it conducts offsite leadership training programs. Offsite leadership training programs by CtrlX are specially designed in such a way that they help leaders to break out of the confines of patterns, hierarchy, and comfort zones that hinder organizational growth in many ways.

The essence of offsite leadership training offered by CtrlX lies in The B❒X® Breakthrough Experience program. This particular program by CtrlX is unique to say the least. B❒X® is an innovative experience-based learning tool that helps participants reflect, write, draw, rip, share, fix and transform their thoughts. It is a participant-driven, language-independent program that scales from 10 to 1,000 participants and ensures that the change process is not forced upon the participant, but self-created.

Testimonials by senior managers in various industries reinforce the significance of the program’s influence. As quoted by Siddharth Kochhar, Senior Vice President at Wells Fargo, the program was “a unique training which is very valuable for all future leaders and entrepreneurs.” Similarly, according to Beena Mathew, Global Knowledge Management Leader at PepsiCo, not only does it train people on how to think out of the box, but it also trains them on how to build a better box.

LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® — Collaborative Workshops for Complex Challenges

Yet another element of the training kit that CtrlX provides for offsite leadership training is the LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® technique – research-driven facilitation practice based on model-building to enable deep thinking, reveal implicit assumptions, and create shared understanding between participants. This approach works exceptionally well for vision-building, development of team culture, strategy alignment, and dealing with organizational complexities.

Paul Bland, Head of Customer to Cash at Thomson Reuters, referred to a particular workshop conducted using LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® technique by CtrlX® and said that this created a setting where everyone participated independently in a non-hierarchical manner, thereby allowing all the diverse thinking to emerge, resulting in a shared vision that all the members of the team were able to buy into. “Once you are able to express your vision through a story,” he added, “you have got something very powerful.”

Innovation Consulting and Operational Excellence

In addition to Learning & Development solutions, CtrlX® also provides comprehensive consultancy services in Innovation Management and Operational Excellence — solutions for creating and implementing transformation strategies that yield tangible benefits. In an article published in the Harvard Business Review, Anshuman Tiwari, Global Head of Operational Excellence at DXC Technology and ASQ Fellow, has stated that CtrlX® was one of the leading Process Consulting and Innovation experts he knows, with its founder Vishal being a master trainer who could train people as efficiently in a group of 10 or 1000.

It is the scope and depth of work offered by CtrlX® that sets it apart as a consultancy service provider. It not only trains individuals but partners with organizations in a way that connects individual training with teamwork and organizational strategy implementation.

Partnering with Organizations Ready to Transform

With rising needs of high-impact corporate training and valuable off-site leadership training worldwide, including within India, CtrlX® is well equipped to help companies of any level of maturity in their organizational development journey, right from building high-performance culture to changing times, grooming next-generation leaders, or even transforming teamwork and innovation within teams.

Organizational leaders who seek transformation through learning experiences can engage with the CtrlX® team to discuss possibilities in a discovery call.

About CtrlX®

CtrlX® is a boutique management consultancy and learning solutions company, operating out of India, that is Passion Driven for Excellence. Some of the key offerings include innovation consultancy, operational excellence, corporate training sessions, offsite leadership training, LEGO® SERIOUS PLAY® session and The B❒X® Breakthrough Experience.

Website: https://ctrlx.in/

Phone: +91 7673912020