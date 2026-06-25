WNFP Seeks City Ambassadors to Lead BizNetwork Destination Tours in Five Major U.S. Cities

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is now accepting applications for its City Ambassador Program, a new leadership initiative designed to recruit dynamic professionals to represent the organization’s growing BizNetwork Destination Tours event series in New York, NY; Houston, TX; Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; and Los Angeles, CA.

The City Ambassador Program offers experienced professionals, entrepreneurs, and community leaders the opportunity to serve as local representatives for WNFP by promoting networking events, fostering meaningful business relationships, and helping strengthen professional communities within their respective cities. Applications are now open, with only one to two ambassadors being selected per market, making this a highly competitive and exclusive opportunity.

The BizNetwork Destination Tours event series was created to bring together entrepreneurs, executives, small business owners, and professionals through engaging networking experiences designed to inspire collaboration, create strategic partnerships, and promote economic growth across diverse business communities. City Ambassadors will play an important role in expanding the reach and impact of these events by serving as trusted local connectors and advocates.

Selected ambassadors will work alongside WNFP leadership to increase awareness of upcoming events, cultivate relationships with local businesses and organizations, encourage participation within their professional networks, and represent the WNFP brand throughout their city. In addition to gaining increased visibility and leadership experience, ambassadors will have opportunities to expand their own professional network while contributing to the growth of a thriving business community.

“Our vision has always been to create opportunities that bring professionals together in meaningful ways,” said Theresa Todman, Founder of Westchester Network for Professionals. “The City Ambassador Program allows passionate community leaders to become catalysts for connection while helping us expand the impact of BizNetwork Destination Tours across the country.”

Todman added, “We are looking for individuals who genuinely enjoy building relationships and supporting the success of others. Whether they are business owners, executives, consultants, or community advocates, City Ambassadors will become valuable representatives of our mission to strengthen local business communities through collaboration and networking.”

She continued, “Because we are selecting only one or two ambassadors in each city, we encourage interested professionals to apply early. This is a unique opportunity to gain leadership recognition while helping shape the future of professional networking in their local market.”

City Ambassadors will help promote networking events, encourage attendance through community outreach, collaborate with local organizations, and serve as visible representatives of WNFP’s commitment to business growth and professional development. The program is ideal for individuals with strong communication skills, established local networks, and a passion for connecting people and creating opportunities for success.

The inaugural recruiting effort focuses on five strategic metropolitan markets:

New York, New York

Houston, Texas

Atlanta, Georgia

Chicago, Illinois

Los Angeles, California

Interested candidates are encouraged to learn more about the program and submit their application through the WNFP City Ambassador application page: https://www.wnfp.org/city-ambassadors-wanted.html. Due to the limited number of openings available, applications will be reviewed on a rolling basis until positions are filled.

About Westchester Network for Professionals

Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a professional networking organization dedicated to helping business owners, entrepreneurs, executives, and professionals build meaningful relationships that foster growth, collaboration, and success. Through networking events, educational programs, leadership initiatives, business development resources, and the BizNetwork Destination Tours event series, WNFP creates opportunities that strengthen professional communities and support long-term business success across the United States.