WNFP Launches LevelUp Network Live to Accelerate Business Growth Through Mastermind Sessions

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is proud to announce the launch of LevelUp Network Live: Summer Sessions, an interactive mastermind-style program designed to empower entrepreneurs, business owners, executives, and professionals to elevate their business strategies, expand their networks, and achieve measurable success through collaboration and accountability.

Developed for professionals seeking more than traditional networking, the LevelUp Network Live: Summer Sessions combines strategic discussions, peer advisory groups, business problem-solving, and accountability partnerships in a supportive environment where participants can share challenges, exchange ideas, and accelerate their professional growth.

The program brings together ambitious professionals who are committed to learning from one another while building meaningful relationships that extend beyond a single networking event. Through facilitated discussions and collaborative brainstorming sessions, participants will gain fresh perspectives, identify new opportunities, and leave each session with actionable strategies to implement immediately.

“Business growth doesn’t happen in isolation,” said Theresa Todman, Founder and President of Westchester Network for Professionals. “The LevelUp Network was created to provide professionals with a trusted circle of peers who challenge one another, share experiences, and provide valuable feedback that leads to better decision-making and greater business success.”

Unlike traditional networking events that focus primarily on exchanging business cards, LevelUp Network Live emphasizes meaningful conversations, strategic collaboration, leadership development, and accountability. Participants will engage in mastermind-style sessions that encourage open dialogue about business challenges, goal setting, marketing strategies, leadership, operations, and sustainable growth.

The Summer Sessions are designed for professionals across multiple industries who want to strengthen their leadership skills, gain practical business insights, and build relationships with like-minded individuals committed to personal and professional excellence.

Program participants can expect to:

Collaborate with motivated entrepreneurs and professionals in a confidential mastermind environment.

Receive constructive feedback and strategic insights from experienced peers.

Increase accountability toward business and professional goals.

Develop innovative solutions to business challenges through group discussion.

Expand professional relationships and referral opportunities.

Gain fresh perspectives that inspire action and measurable results.

“The power of a mastermind group lies in the collective experience of its members,” added Todman. “When professionals come together with a shared commitment to growth, everyone benefits from new ideas, stronger accountability, and opportunities that may never have been discovered alone.”

As organizations and entrepreneurs continue navigating an evolving business landscape, the need for trusted peer support and strategic collaboration has never been greater. The LevelUp Network Live: Summer Sessions aims to fill that gap by providing a structured environment where professionals can learn, connect, and grow together.

Registration is now open for the upcoming Summer Sessions. Space is intentionally limited to encourage meaningful interaction and maximize participant engagement. Interested professionals are encouraged to register early to secure their place in this exclusive collaborative experience.

For additional information and registration details, visit the Westchester Network for Professionals: https://www.wnfp.org/upcoming-events.html or contact the organization directly at info@wnfp.org.

About Westchester Network for Professionals

Westchester Network for Professionals (WNFP) is a leading professional networking and business development organization dedicated to helping entrepreneurs, professionals, executives, and organizations build meaningful relationships that foster growth and success. Through networking events, educational programs, leadership initiatives, business resources, and strategic partnerships, WNFP connects professionals with opportunities that inspire collaboration, innovation, and long-term success.