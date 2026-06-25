Jaipuria Noida Celebrates 20th Convocation; Top Package Reaches ₹24.11 LPA

Noida, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, concluded its 20th Annual Convocation, conferring diplomas on 484 students from the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM), PGDM, PGDM Service Management and Marketing, and PGDM (Online) programmes. The graduating cohort across campuses recorded the highest salary package of ₹24.11 LPA, receiving offers from top recruiters such as Deloitte, BlackRock, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Colgate-Palmolive, TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp, The Times of India, and JK Cement.

The convocation was attended by Chief Guest Shri Anurag Singh Thakur, Hon’ble Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, and Former Cabinet Minister, Government of India, alongside Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors. Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, presented the Annual Progress Report during the ceremony, while Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Board of Governors, delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Addressing the graduating class, Shri Anurag Singh Thakur said, it is inspiring to see Jaipuria Institute of Management nurturing future leaders who are equipped to shape India’s growth story. As you step into the professional world, remember that your degree is just the beginning; true success lies in resilience, integrity, and continuous learning. I urge you to become job creators, not just job seekers, and to build solutions for Bharat. There has never been a better time to contribute to India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Reflecting on the milestone, Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Institute of Management, said, “Today is not merely a convocation ceremony; it is a celebration of your perseverance, your sacrifices, your learning, and your transformation. As you step into a world of constant change, remember that success is not the absence of challenges but the ability to grow despite them. The future belongs to lifelong learners, and I encourage you to continue to learn, unlearn, and relearn throughout your lives. I wish the graduating Class of 2026 every success as they build meaningful careers, purposeful lives, and contribute to a stronger India.”

Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Institute of Management, said, “You are entering a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence, technology, and global change. In such a world, your success will depend not only on what you know, but on your ability to keep learning, adapt to change, and remain resilient when faced with setbacks. As you move forward, stay curious, lead with integrity, show empathy, and have the courage to keep moving forward when things do not go according to plan. We are proud of all that you have achieved and look forward to seeing the impact you will create in the world.”

Dr. Prabhat Pankaj, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Noida, added, “Today’s ceremony symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter in your learning journey. Learning neither begins nor ends in classrooms; it is a lifelong commitment we make to ourselves. As you embark on this new and exciting journey, I hope you continue learning, achieve great success in your careers, and make your families, friends, and alma mater proud.“

The institute also recognised exceptional academic and professional achievements during the ceremony. The Chairman’s Gold Medal was awarded to Pulkit (PGDM), Akansha Prakash (PGDM – Service Management), and Vanshika Malhotra (PGDM Marketing). Sonal Mehta was honoured as Student of the Year 2026, while Kartika Gupta received the Best Women Student 2026 award. Dr. Rohan Bhalla was presented with the Distinguished Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

In recognition of alumni excellence, the Chairman’s Award of Recognition 2026 was conferred on Anant Chaturvedi (Batch 2010–2012), Founder, The Remedify Group, Dubai, for Career Progression & Achievement; Sumit Chandra Saha (Batch 2011–2013), Head of B2B Growth & Strategic Partnerships, Blue Tea India, for Outstanding Contribution to Alma Mater; and Devanshi Sharma (Batch 2024–2026) for Outstanding Academic Performance & Overall Excellence.

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management is an AACSB-accredited premier business school in India, committed to delivering world-class education and fostering future leaders with ethical values, innovative thinking, and industry-relevant skills. Guided by its three core pillars: Student First, AI Native and Career Ready, Jaipuria focuses on creating a transformative learning experience that prepares students to thrive in an evolving global business landscape.

AACSB accreditation is a globally recognized hallmark of excellence in business education, placing Jaipuria among an elite group of business schools worldwide that meet the highest standards of quality, academic rigor, and industry relevance.

With a legacy of academic excellence and industry-driven learning, Jaipuria ensures a transformational educational experience across its four campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

The institute offers AIU-recognized MBA equivalent PGDM programmes, accredited by the NBA (National Board of Accreditation), ensuring high academic standards and industry relevance. Jaipuria’s commitment to quality education is reflected in its rankings:

Jaipuria Noida : Ranked 41st among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

: Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025) Jaipuria Lucknow : Ranked 67th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

: Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025) Jaipuria Jaipur : Ranked 74th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

: Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025) Jaipuria Indore: Ranked in the 101–125 band among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

🏫 About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

📞 Media Contact:

Prem Pandey

Email: prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

Jaipuria Institute of Management

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3,) WHS Timber Market

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk,

New Delhi – 110015

Website: www.jaipuria.ac.in