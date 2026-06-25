Jaipuria Lucknow’s 30th Convocation Celebrates 360 Graduates, with the Highest Package Across Campuses Reaching ₹24.11 LPA

Lucknow, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, concluded its 30th Annual Convocation today at its campus, conferring diplomas on 358 graduating students of the management programmes and fellowship to 02 scholars of the Fellow Programme in Management (FPM). Reinforcing the One Jaipuria spirit, the Class of 2026 across the Institute’s four campuses recorded a highest salary package of ₹24.11 LPA and an average package of ₹11.08 LPA, with offers from leading recruiters including Deloitte, BlackRock, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank, Aditya Birla Capital, Colgate-Palmolive, TVS Motor Company, Jio-bp, The Times of India, and JK Cement.

The convocation was attended by Chief Guest Mr. Pulkit Trivedi, Managing Director – India, Snap Inc., and Guest of Honour Mr. Garun Dhwaj Singh, Director, Deutsche Bank and an alumnus of the institute (Batch of 1999–2001), in the presence of Mr. Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Institute of Management. During the ceremony, Dr. Sushma Vishnani, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow presented the institute’s Annual Progress Report, while Mr. Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Institute of Management delivered the Vote of Thanks.

Academic excellence was recognised through the Chairman’s Gold Medal, awarded to Saarim Ahmad Khan (PGDM), Amisha Bisen (PGDM – Financial Services) and Palak Singh (PGDM – Retail Management). Amisha Bisen was also named Student of the Year 2026 and Best Women Student 2026 and delivered the valedictorian address. Dr. Harshit Srivastava received the Distinguished Faculty Awards for Teaching Quality and Positive Impact on Students, while Mr. Gaurav Maurya was honoured with the Distinguished Best Staff Award for Positive Impact.

“It is truly a proud moment to witness the achievements of the graduating cohort of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow,” said Mr. Pulkit Trivedi, Chief Guest at the ceremony. “You are stepping into a world full of unprecedented opportunities, and your aspirations will shape not only your careers but also your contribution to society. As you move forward, remain ambitious yet humble, and hold firmly to ethics and integrity that will guide you through every phase of life.”

“In the early years of your career, focus on building a strong foundation rather than rushing to prove yourself,” said Mr. Garun Dhwaj Singh, Guest of Honour at the ceremony. “Invest in your growth, both in skills and personality, and nurture meaningful relationships, as opportunities often come through people, not just applications. Do not be afraid of fear, embrace it and keep moving forward, as success and rewards will follow.”

Reflecting on the milestone, Sharad Jaipuria, Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Institute of Management, said, “Today is not merely a convocation ceremony; it is a celebration of your perseverance, your sacrifices, your learning, and your transformation. As you step into a world of constant change, remember that success is not the absence of challenges but the ability to grow despite them. The future belongs to lifelong learners, and I encourage you to continue to learn, unlearn, and relearn throughout your lives. I wish the graduating Class of 2026 every success as they build meaningful careers, purposeful lives, and contribute to a stronger India.”

Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Board of Governors, Jaipuria Institute of Management, said, “You are entering a world being reshaped by artificial intelligence, technology, and global change. In such a world, your success will depend not only on what you know, but on your ability to keep learning, adapt to change, and remain resilient when faced with setbacks. As you move forward, stay curious, lead with integrity, show empathy, and have the courage to keep moving forward when things do not go according to plan. We are proud of all that you have achieved and look forward to seeing the impact you will create in the world.”

Dr. Sushma Vishnani, Director, Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow said, “The degree conferred today is not the culmination of learning but the beginning of a lifelong pursuit of excellence. In a rapidly evolving global landscape, continuous learning, resilience and ethical leadership will remain the defining qualities of successful professionals. We are proud to see our graduates step forward with these values at their core.”

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

Jaipuria Institute of Management is an AACSB-accredited premier business school in India, committed to delivering world-class education and fostering future leaders with ethical values, innovative thinking, and industry-relevant skills. Guided by its three core pillars: Student First, AI Native and Career Ready, Jaipuria focuses on creating a transformative learning experience that prepares students to thrive in an evolving global business landscape.

AACSB accreditation is a globally recognized hallmark of excellence in business education, placing Jaipuria among an elite group of business schools worldwide that meet the highest standards of quality, academic rigor, and industry relevance.

With a legacy of academic excellence and industry-driven learning, Jaipuria ensures a transformational educational experience across its four campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indore.

The institute offers AIU-recognized MBA equivalent PGDM programmes, accredited by the NBA (National Board of Accreditation), ensuring high academic standards and industry relevance. Jaipuria’s commitment to quality education is reflected in its rankings:

Jaipuria Noida : Ranked 41st among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

: Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025) Jaipuria Lucknow : Ranked 67th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

: Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025) Jaipuria Jaipur : Ranked 74th among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

: Ranked among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025) Jaipuria Indore: Ranked in the 101–125 band among Management Institutes in India (NIRF 2025)

🏫 About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in both higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

📞 Media Contact:

Prem Pandey

Email: prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

Jaipuria Institute of Management

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Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk,

New Delhi – 110015

Website: www.jaipuria.ac.in