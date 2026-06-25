10th Annual Pharma Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access 2026

Philadelphia, USA, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Pharma Pricing, Reimbursement & Market Access Conference brings together global stakeholders—including industry leaders, payers, HTA bodies, regulators, physicians, and patient advocates—to explore the latest challenges, opportunities, and innovations shaping access to medicines. Through thought-provoking panels, case studies, and interactive discussions, this event will address key themes such as value-based access models, regulatory developments, real-world evidence integration, digital health, global pricing strategies, and the growing importance of patient and payer collaboration.

Please contact Kavitha at E-mail – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or call +44 20 3509 3779

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

• Expert Speaker Line-up

• Insightful Presentations

• Interactive Panel Discussions

• Exclusive Round Table Sessions

• Networking Opportunities

DELEGATE REGISTRATION:

Super Early Bird Discount Price (Valid untill 10 July)

1 Delegate: $ 899

3 Delegates: $ 1798

Early Bird Discount Price (Valid 11 July – 7 Aug)

1 Delegate: $ 1099

3 Delegates: $ 2198

Standard Price (From 8 Aug)

1 Delegate: $ 1599

3 Delegates: $ 3198

SPONSORS:

We have sponsorship opportunities available for the event, which gives you an opportunity to speak/exhibit, and create brand awareness. Here you can have a dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors and expand your knowledge of the latest business models. Please email to kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in for more details.

KEY SPEAKERS:

• RODNEY EMERSON, Vice President, Pricing & Contracts, Sandoz

• TOM CROCE, VP, Global Patient Advocacy & Engagement, Jazz Pharmaceuticals

• SHANTHY KRISHNARAJAH, Sr. Director, New Products, Patient Engagement Research Council & IRA, Johnson & Johnson

• JOAQUIN MOULD, Global HEOR & Value Strategy Director, CSL Seqirus

• DIEGO CORTINA DE LA FUENTE, Global Value & Access Oncology Lead Solid Tumors, Takeda

• NADIA TANTSYURA, Executive Director, Commercial AI & Advanced Analytics, Bristol Myers Squibb

• JEETVAN PATEL, Sr. Director, Franchise Head US HEOR -,Radioligand Therapies, Novartis

• JAMIE GROSSMAN, National Account Director, HEOR, Bayer

• RYAN COELHO, Net Revenue Management (Strategic Pricing) Director, Zoetis

• MELISSA HAGAN, Director, Strategic Evidence Market Access, BeOne Medicines

• ADAM KUNDZEWICZ, Head of Market Access & Healthcare Affairs, Boehringer Ingelheim

• OMAR ALI, Head of Payers, Verpora

• JIE ZHANG, Head, Global Pipeline Market Access, CSL

• ROSALIND DAVIS, Head of Government Pricing & Market Access Operations CSL Vifor

• BOXIONG TANG, Head of Global Health Economics & Outcomes Research (GHEOR), Ascentage Pharma

• ROBERT KEMP, VP of Market Access & HEOR, Digital Therapeutics, Government Affairs, Breath Therapeutics

• DINAKARAN BALASUBRAMANIAN, Head, Commercial Strategy & Insights Biologics, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

• ANKA EHRHARDT, Director, Cell-Based Assays, Analytical Research & Development, Merck

• RAHUL SHENOLIKAR, Head, Center for Oncology Data Excellence, AstraZeneca

• YAOZHU (JULIETTE) CHEN, Evidence Strategist, Patient-Centric, Developer, Value Solution Leade, Astrazeneca

• HEATHER LEIGH FLANNERY, CEO & Co-Founder, AI MINDSystems Foundation

• STEPHEN FRAMIL, CEO, Ai1Y (Former Corporate Global, Head of Accessibility, Merck)

• CHERYL ROCHE ALEXANDER, Former Account Experience Specialist, UCB

• AYESHA AZAM, Senior Director, Client Partnerships, Avalere Health

• PETER BARSCHDORFF, Vice President, Deallus

• ASHLEY JAKSA, Principal, Research Partnerships Target RWE

Plus more joining soon

WHO SHOULD ATTEND:

Senior Vice Presidents, Vice Presidents, Senior Executives, Global Heads, Heads, Directors Senior Managers, Managers of:

Pricing, Reimbursement, Market Access, Commercial Pricing, Pricing Strategists, Health Economics, Regulatory Affairs, Governmental Affairs, Public Affairs, Public Policy Directors, Operations, Governmental bodies

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.