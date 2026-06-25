“Mastering Clinical Trials: A Comprehensive Guide to Success”

Bengaluru, India, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — 2nd Annual Clinical Trials Series 2026 provides a vital platform to bring together industry leaders, including sponsors, CROs, regulators, technology innovators, and research institutions. This forum aims to foster collaboration, share strategic insights, and explore how emerging technologies can address growing complexities while maintaining quality, compliance, and patient focus.

👉 Sponsor / Delegate Registration E-mail – kavitha@virtueinsight.co.in or Call – +91 9361957193

DLELEGATE REGISTRATIONS:

• 03 Delegates for the price of 02 (Limited Seats only)

• Super Early Bird Price (Valid until 31 July) – INR 11,000 + GST per delegate

• Early Bird Price (Valid 01 Aug – 04th Sep 2026) – INR 13,000 + GST per delegate

• Standard Price (Valid from 5 Sep)- INR 15,000 + GST per delegate

PARTNERSHIP:

Conference partner – Should you wish to Sponsor, or purchase a Exhibition Stall (Booth) / paid Speaker Slot / create brand awareness, you can simply email or call your interest and queries.

KEY SPEAKERS:

• RAMESH JAGANNATHAN, VP Clinical Research & PV, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• SHUBHADEEP SINHA, Senior Vice-President & Medical Director, Hetero Group

• PRATIK SHAH, Vice President – Medical Affairs, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• SURAJ RAVINDRAN, Senior Director, Head of Global CDM, Service Delivery, GSK

• VIJAY PARTHASARATHY, Senior Director, Clinical Operations, Novo Nordisk

• KRISHNENDU SENGUPTA, Director – Centralized Monitoring, AstraZeneca

• MILIND ANTANI, Leader, Pharma and Healthcare, Nishith Desai Associates

• VAIBHAV SALVI, Director and Head – Clinical Study Unit, India and South East Asia, Sanofi

• MOHAMMED IQBAL, Director Product Strategy & Innovation, GSK

• ARPIT SHAH, Director & Head, Medical Writing Operations, Worldwide Clinical Trials

• NISIN C.R Team Head-Associate Director CTSM Novartis

• KHALEEL AHMAD, Associate Director, Line Manager, Global Trial Management, Bristol Myers Squibb

• MANSOOR NALAKATH, Associate Director – eCOA Programming, Eli Lilly and Company

• VISHIKA HEGDE, Associate Director – Data Governance Standards & Quality, GSK

• SOUVIK CHATTERJEE, Associate Director, R&D Quality Lead, Bristol Myers Squibb

• JEGAN JAYABALAN, Senior Director, Recipharm

• HITENDRA NATH PANDEY, Director – Statistics, Eli Lilly and Company

• ANIL BHOJWANI, Associate Director, Medical Writing Asset Lead, GSK

• UME ASMA, Associate Director- Global Covid, Vaccine Safety Trial, Pfizer

• RENUKA NEOGI, Deputy GM & Head – Global Clinical Quality Management, Sun Pharm

• ASWIN KUMAR, Head Global Medical Writing, Viatris

• SWEETY MATHEW, Global RA CMC Lead/ Senior Regulatory Professional, Novo Nordisk

• SAJJAD PATIL, Therapeutic Area Head – Clinical Operations, Biocon Biologics

• NEELAKANT KRISHNAN, Senior GM – Global Trial Management, Sun Pharma

• RAHUL RATHOD, Former Director Medical Affairs, AbbVie

• TANVEER MUBASHIR, Clinical Development Operations Strategy, lead India and APAC, Takeda

• PRASHANT MEHROTRA, Sr. GM Clinical Research, Bharat Serums and Vaccines

• KAVITA LAMROR, Former Partner, RWE & Digital Transformation, Maxis Clinical

Plus more joining soon

KEY AREAS:

Clinical Trials – Market Analysis -Opportunities & Challenges

Decentralised Clinical Trials (DCTs) / Patients Prioritised Trials

Sponsor / Site / CRO/ Patients / Regulators

Clinical Trial Supply -What’s the new way forward?

Clinical Trial Design/ Clinical Trail Management

Outsourcing /Partnerships / RBQM

Inspection Readiness /Site Management /Risk Monitoring

Technology & Innovation / RWE & RWD

Key Regulatory Changes & Developments

WHO SHOULD ATTEND AND WHO YOU’LL MEET:

CIOs, CEOs, CDOs, Vice Presidents, Presidents, Heads, Directors and Team Leaders from the following areas:

Clinical Research & Development, Clinical Research Services, Clinical Operations, Clinical Data Management, Clinical IT, Clinical Trials , Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs, Compliance, Quality control / Assurance/GCP, Clinical Study Design, Safety Surveillance, Subject Recruitment, E-Clinical System

Get more from the event, with a broader scope bringing the whole communications value chain together. Enjoy and make the best out of our dedicated networking time, meet the leading international vendors showcasing the products of tomorrow in the co-located exhibition. Expand your knowledge of the latest business models and strategies in the high-level conference.