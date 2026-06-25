Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay Delivers Trusted Pet Care to Summerville, SC

Summerville, SC, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay continues to distinguish itself as one of the Summerville area’s most trusted destinations for veterinary care, offering pet owners in Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Ladson, and the broader Tri-county region a full spectrum of medical services under one roof. Since opening its Cane Bay location in 2014, the hospital has built a reputation for pairing clinical expertise with a warm, welcoming environment that puts both pets and their owners at ease.

The hospital provides a comprehensive range of services designed to meet pets at every stage of life. Preventive care offerings include routine wellness exams, vaccinations, microchipping, and diagnostics — all aimed at keeping dogs and cats healthy long before problems arise. For more complex medical needs, the team performs advanced surgical procedures, professional pet dentistry, cold laser therapy, and senior pet care. The clinic also partners with board-certified specialists through Southeast Veterinary Anesthesia Services and Cypress Veterinary Imaging, extending its diagnostic reach and ensuring every patient receives the most informed care possible.

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay has earned AAHA accreditation — a voluntary standard that fewer than 15% of animal hospitals in North America achieve — underscoring its commitment to excellence in every facet of patient care, from pain management protocols to medical recordkeeping. The clinic has also been recognized among the Best of Summerville honorees, a testament to the community’s trust in the team.

Dr. Taylor Bartolec, DVM — a graduate of Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine and a two-time recipient of the Best Veterinarian of Summerville award by the Post and Courier Summerville Journal Scene in 2024 and 2025 — reflects the clinic’s patient-first philosophy. “My goal has always been to partner with pet families to keep their animals happy, healthy, and thriving,” said Dr. Bartolec. “Building that relationship and earning their trust is at the heart of everything we do here.”

New clients are welcomed with $30 off their first appointment, and the practice offers a free mobile app through PetDesk, allowing owners to schedule visits, request prescription refills, and access pet health records from anywhere.

About Us

Sangaree Animal Hospital at Cane Bay is an AAHA-accredited veterinary hospital proudly serving Summerville, Cane Bay, Goose Creek, Ladson, and the surrounding Lowcountry communities since 2014. The clinic offers preventive care, diagnostics, surgery, dentistry, cold laser therapy, senior pet care, and more for dogs and cats. New clients receive $30 off their first visit.

To schedule an appointment, visit www.sangareeanimalhospitalcanebay.com or call 843-482-0865.