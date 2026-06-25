Local Portland Dentists Share Tips for Maintaining Oral Health During Summer Activities

Portland, OR, 2026-06-25 — /EPR Network/ — Summer in Portland brings outdoor adventures, family vacations, sports activities, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy seasonal treats. While these activities make the season enjoyable, dental professionals at Bethany Family Dental Portland encourage residents to pay close attention to their oral health throughout the summer months.

As a trusted dental clinic in Portland, we emphasize that changes in routine during summer can sometimes lead to neglected oral hygiene habits. Longer days, travel schedules, and increased consumption of sugary beverages can all contribute to dental issues if preventive measures are not taken.

“Summer is a wonderful time for families to get outside and stay active, but it’s also important to maintain healthy dental habits,” said Dr. Nathan Austria. “Simple steps can help protect teeth and gums while allowing people to enjoy everything the season has to offer.”

The team recommends staying hydrated throughout the day, especially during outdoor activities. Drinking water helps wash away food particles, reduces dry mouth, and supports healthy saliva production, which naturally protects teeth from harmful bacteria.

Summer sports are another important consideration. Whether participating in baseball, soccer, cycling, or other recreational activities, wearing a properly fitted mouthguard can help prevent dental injuries. A mouthguard provides valuable protection against chipped, cracked, or knocked-out teeth, reducing the risk of emergency dental visits.

Portland families are also encouraged to be mindful of sugary snacks and beverages commonly enjoyed during summer gatherings. Ice cream, sports drinks, lemonade, and other sweet treats can increase the risk of tooth decay when consumed frequently. Dental professionals recommend balancing these treats with water and maintaining a consistent brushing and flossing routine.

Travel can also disrupt daily oral care habits. Bethany Family Dental Portland suggests packing a travel-sized toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, and other oral hygiene essentials before leaving for vacations. Maintaining regular dental care habits while away from home can help prevent plaque buildup and protect long-term oral health.

In addition, scheduling routine dental checkups before or after summer travel can help identify potential concerns before they become more serious. Regular examinations and professional cleanings remain essential for maintaining healthy teeth and gums year-round.

As a leading Portland dentist , Bethany Family Dental Portland remains committed to helping patients achieve healthy, confident smiles year-round. By following these simple preventive measures, individuals and families can enjoy summer activities while protecting their oral health.

Residents seeking comprehensive dental care, preventive services, and personalized treatment are encouraged to contact Bethany Family Dental Portland to schedule an appointment and learn more about maintaining optimal oral health year-round.

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